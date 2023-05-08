Nigerian singer Oxlade, has said that he had to perform errands to make ends meet after fleeing home to pursue his career

Nigerian singer, Ikuforiji Olaitan Abdulrahman, popularly known as Oxlade, has confessed that he ran away from home to pursue his music career.

According to the artist, he had to leave his family since his lecturer father was opposed to his musical ambitions.

Pictures of singer oxlade Credit: @oxladenews

Source: Instagram

The ‘Ku lo sa’ crooner disclosed that he had to sell bus tickets and food at parties to make ends meet while he pursued his dreams.

During an interview, Oxlade stated:

"Honestly, he [my dad] was indifferent at first. But my stubbornness and consistency paid off.

"I ran away from the house at some point in my life to pursue music personally. And I had to do all sorts of stuff to survive. Selling bus tickets and selling foods at parties."

Recalling that he is from the ‘streets of Surulere’ in Lagos, he boasted that "if one can survive in Surulere, one can survive anywhere."

Oxlade went on to say that his experience in the "trenches" prepared him to make good decisions in life.

Watch his interview below:

Source: Legit.ng