A Nigerian court sitting in Lagos state has finally passed a judgement on the leaked adult content scandal involving singer Oxlade

The court ordered Abdulrahman Ikuforijimi (Oxlade) to pay N5m in damages to the young lady involved in the leaked video of a romp session that surfaced online in February 2022

Justice Oresanya of the Lagos high court described Oxlade's actions of secretly recording his sexual encounter with the lady without her consent as distasteful and horrendous

Nigerian singer Ikuforijimi Olaitan Abdulrahman, better known as Oxlade has finally had his day in court for illicitly recording his sexual encounter with a young lady by the name of John Blessing.

The leaked recording of the singer Oxlade in a steamy romp session with the young lady hit the internet in February 2022.

Oxlade's leaked sextape case finally gets a decision as the court ordered him to pay N5m to the lady in the video. Photo credit: @oxladeofficial

Source: Instagram

Legit.ng recalls that the fast-rising singer came out after the romp video had gone viral to apologize to his parents, friends, his label and the young lady involved.

However, the case still got to court, as John Blessing sought restitution for the violation of her privacy and for being subjected to public ridicule by the singer.

See the court's full statement about the leaked sextape involving Oxlade:

See how Nigerians reacted to the court's decision

@kokozillionaire:

"5 million is quite small compared to the damages."

@layemifearless:

"This is precisely what I expect Empress Njamah to do, not seek public sympathy."

@belladimplez_:

"20million is the least she deserves."

@_phoenixgold:

"Oxlade was really sorry and remorseful with the messages, he promised her monthly upkeep but it seems the lady wanted more. I hope the 5m would be able to settle this once and for all."

@rhiabeautymakeup:

"5 million is too small."

@_bunmie:

"Her lawyer did a terrible job."

@poundspaidkeneedee:

"If he was poor would you still ask for money?"

@mikkytorino:

"5 million doesn’t come KU LO SA to what that lady went through."

@alphapisc3s:

"Glad the girl got justice. I’m so happy for her. I wish it was 20mili she got because that was invasion of her privacy."

@presh_stones:

"Her lawyer didn’t work hard enough. N5m isn’t enough nah. Before she settle lawyer, omo onile e.t.c, money don finish."

Singer Oxlade shares an unknown truth about a health condition he has

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recalls reporting that one of Afrobeat's fastest-rising music stars globally, Ikuforiji Olaitan Abdulrahman better known as Oxlade recently sparked reactions online with a revelation he made about his health.

The singer disclosed during an Instagram session with his colleagues Crayon, Magixx and skit maker Carter Efe that he doesn't smoke 'Igbo' (Indian hemp), Loud nor even drink at all.

Ku Lo Sa crooner further disclosed during the session that the reason why he doesn't smoke or drink is because of his health condition.

Source: Legit.ng