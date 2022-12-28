Young Nigerian singer Oxlade has got people talking online with a revelation he made about himself during an Instagram live session with some of his colleagues

Skit maker Carter Efe had asked the singer what worldly desire he enjoys doing if it was hashish, drinking or any other, the singer replied that he had a health issue, and he does none

The Ku Lo Sa crooner revealed that he was Asthmatic and because of that he doesn't smoke nor even drinks

One of Afrobeats fastest-rising music star globally, Ikuforiji Olaitan Abdulrahman better known as Oxlade recently sparked reactions online with a revelation he made about his health.

The singer who disclosed during an Instagram session with his colleagues Crayon, Magixx and skit maker Carter Efe that he doesn't smoke 'Igbo' (Indian hemp), Loud nor even drink at all.

Nigerian rising music star, Oxlade, reveals his health condition during an IG session with his colleagues. Photo credit: @oxladeofficial/@notjustok

Ku Lo Sa crooner further disclosed during the session that the reason why he doesn't smoke or drink is because of his health condition. He noted that he was Asthmatic and that's why he stays away from all form ecstasies.

Some months after making the revelation the first time during an IG session, Oxlade, he recently touched on it again during an interview with Radar Radio.

Watch the clip of Oxlade talking about his health condition as the reason why he doesn't smoke or drink:

This was when Oxlade spoke about his Asthmatic condition with Radar Radio:

See how netizens reacted to the viral clip of Oxlade sharing that he is asthmatic and doesn't drink

@timimartins:

"Melodies wey dey cause world war!"

@ashidapo:

"Idan ki dan."

@beelannn:

"I pray God Almighty will heal every Asthmatic patient out there."

@anonymous__4051:

"No be the oxlade wey talk say “jombo meta kole yomi” be this!"

@bhadboi_classiq:

"Na new oxlade fan go just dey know that story, day one fan knows this."

@kennymoneygh:

"W*ed actually Cures Asthma tho."

@agentteepee:

"So u’re asthmatic but u fit ride another man pikin like horse, God will judge you ooo Mr kulosa."

@xperiment022:

"But he Dey knack with full force, e no even fear make he no choke am."

“You’re Possessed”: Singer Oxlade Slams Fan and His Parents During a Live Session, Video Trends

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recalls reporting that Nigerian Afrobeat singer Ikuforiji Olaitan Abdulrahman aka Oxlade, recently sparked reactions online with how he reacted to a fan that seemed to have gotten under his skin.

Oxlade recently held an Instagram live session as he tried to bond with his fans; however, the singer somehow got involved in a skirmish with a fan.

The Kulosa singer, during the live session, was seen to have just stayed still and surprised before lashing out back at the fan. He called the fan stupid, mad and possessed.

