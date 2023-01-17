More details have emerged about Nigeria’s singer Asake’s concert at the Brixton Academy, which took place on December 15

According to the investigation, the security guards on ground allegedly took bribes to let people in without tickets

The reports have stirred reactions from many Nigerians, with many expressing shock at the action of the security men that led to the death of two people

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Nigerian singer Asake is making headlines as more details from his London concert which took place on December 15, 2022, have emerged.

A report via the BBC revealed that security guards at Brixton Academy, where Asake’s concert took place allegedly took bribes to let people without tickets in.

Nigerians express shock as more details from Asake's UK concert emerge. Credit: @asakemusic

Source: Instagram

According to a security guard who was on duty on the night of the incident which led to the death of two people, the act has been ongoing since 2009 as he revealed some of his colleagues made N556k (£1,000) cash from bribes they received from those who attend shows without tickets.

"There were people taking money... Some staff made £1,000 cash," a guard, who is employed by AP Security, told the BBC. "Our company knew what was going on and they knew the people who were doing it, and they did nothing about it."

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

Internet users react

See some of the reactions below:

chinyere9813

"Wait oooo una dey do bribes for UK ? ."

oluteman:

"Who are the security guards? Nigerians? "

otunbaayodeji1:

"Omoh if this allegations is true that security company LICENCE will go for it and He will pay Fines‍♂️‍♂️‍♂️."

legend_odogwu:

"Even in London…it is finished."

churbie_soma:

"Bribe and corruption are everywhere na who loud am pass dem know... Plus it's very easy to trace bribery, corruption, and embezzlement in some of these developed countries than in Nigeria, that's just the difference."

officiallindaiwu:

"Uk and Nigeria na same thing…. Corruption everywhere."

successful_anonymous_hush:

"Corruption dey everywhere."

itstemsofficial:

"And they paid the price!"

sarah_mopretty:

"Wahala times three ."

mrchauw:

"Na Britain teach naija politicians in d early 60s na..."

Asake pays tribute to the two people who died at his UK concert

Legit.ng reported that singer Asake was in the news after he paid tribute at his Lagos show to the ladies who died at his London concert.

Recall that a mum of two, Rebecca Ikumelo, and a 23-year-old security detail, Gabrielle Hutchinson, lost their lives as a result of the crowd surge at the Asake show in the UK.

The YBNL star returned on stage in Lagos on December 22, and he paused his performance to pay tributes to the deceased.

Source: Legit.ng