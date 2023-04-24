Nigerian Afrobeats artist Davido has successfully conducted his Timeless album concert in Lagos, Nigeria

The event held on Sunday, April 23, at Tafawa Balewa Square, was fun-filled for attendees and artists who performed

One of the videos making the rounds online from the show captured the moment Davido didn’t want to let Asake leave the stage until he performed his infectious hit Joha

Pictures of Davido and Asake Credit: @davido, @nootjustok

Source: Instagram

Internet users react

iam_missp_:

"Asake agba wey sabi. "

dehbombom_:

"Grace is written all over Asake."

different_vibes_tv:

" David really need asake to boost himself badly all good sha."

itata_9:

"His guest appearance wouldn't be complete without performing it! ."

m.i_peace_theking:

"Normally 30bg na for IG only anything pertaining real life na fake dey keep shouting 001 but see una crowd that's why OBO will never be nominated for Grammy because his fan base doesn't turn up for streaming like FC. No be by chasing clouts ooo the real love dey for mind make all this fake 30bg pack one side abeg. Timeless album concert com be like Candy bleaks concert una no try at all 30bg. "

m.i_peace_theking:

"The sound systems always fvck Davido's up for live concert I don't know why. "

"Showers of blessings": Singer Davido writes as rain falls hours before his Lagos show

Meanwhile, a few hours to go before the commencement of music star Davido's Timeless Concert in Lagos, Legit.ng reported that there was rainfall in some parts of the state where the big event is set to hold today, April 23.

Taking to his official Twitter handle, Davido, who was not worried, described the rainfall as showers of blessings.

This came hours after the DMW label boss had expressed his excitement ahead of his concert while sharing a video of him at the venue.

Source: Legit.ng