Afrobeat superstar Wizkid trends online as clips of him jumping on one of his arch-rival's songs while in the club sparks reactions online

In the viral clip, Wizkid was seen doing the popular Unavailable dance challenge created by his colleague, Davido

The Afrobeat superstar who was video in a London club couldn't help himself but join the popular dance trend

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

The age-long beef between two of Nigeria's most prominent and most-talented singers, Wizkid and Davido, seems finally dead and buried.

A clip of Wizkid jumping on the popular Unavailable dance challenge that has been trending on TikTok for months has also left many shocked and happy.

A viral clip of Wizkid dancing to Davido's Unavailable at a London Club. Photo credit: @davido

Source: Instagram

After the passing of David's son, Ifeanyi, Wizzy publicly should solidarity with his colleague and has constantly shown a lot of love and appreciation towards the OBO and his craft.

This is the first time in years, Wizzy would publicly show jump on a song by Davido and allow himself to get recorded while dancing to a tune by the DMW boss.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

Big Wiz was seen in a viral clip in the club dancing and jamming to the Unavailable vibe.

Watch the viral video of Wizkid doing the Unavailable Dance challenge:

See how netizens reacted to Wizkid's Unavailable dance video

@vaporeSSSSo:

"Prideless thing."

@0Chynese:

"The song is about to debut hot 100 Wizkid star power is top notch."

@olayemi_omoo:

"This man no send, free spirited always."

@Mr_OliverCash:

"Only one Starboy.."

@Krxtenszn:

"Wizkid always supporting upcomers."

@oga_abeg:

"Nah you kuku dey hate Wetin concern wizkid nah wizkid dey make money nah you dey make noise ."

@Wurld_famous:

"One homeless kids go say "he's supporting upcomer."

@olugbodeoluwas1:

"Wiz videos are too short these days. We need longer version ."

@IIZZ__CUNLEY:

"Davido go don wet . He is going to talk about this in his next interview ."

@area__boyy:

"Him no get choice normally the song don big pass am."

Wizkid breaks the Internet with a surprising announcement about going on Tour with Davido

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recalls reporting when Nigerian musician Ayodeji Balogun aka Wizkid, shattered the Internet after making an announcement that many people didn't see coming.

In an Instastory post, the entertainer disclosed that he would go on a joint tour with a colleague, David Adeleke, aka Davido, after completing his ongoing More Love, Less Ego (MLLE) tour.

Wizkid went on to call on Afrobeats music lovers to save their coins ahead of what is going to be a first-of-its-kind concert.

Source: Legit.ng