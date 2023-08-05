Ace Afrobeat superstar, Davido trends online as the name of the first woman he ever kissed gets revealed at a bar

A clip of the singer engaging in discussion with an American mentalist who challenged the singer to a magic trick where he gets to predict who they had their first kiss with

Davido, in shock after the mentalist guessed correctly, pushed his cousin out of the way and ran away

A viral video has been making the rounds online of famous Afrobeat superstar, Davido left astounded after a mentalist took him up on a psyche challenge and won.

In the trending clip, an American magician was seen to have walked up to the singer and told him he what to play a try a trick on him. The mentalist revealed that without Davido and one of his entourage saying anything, he would tell them who they had their first kiss with.

The magician in the clip revealed that Davido had his first kiss with a lady named Sarah, and his entourage's own was with Busayo.

In reaction, Davido screamed and ran away from the scene where the mentalist pulled the trick on him.

Watch the fun video below:

See how netizens reacted to the viral moment

@pandaweb.development:

"Baba run before all the information wey dae him head cast."

@di_menace_:

"Before tomorrow Sarah’s picture will be everywhere on the blogs."

@hubbs_official:

"The Instagram photo FBI team go soon start work."

@__imisioluwa:

"…E japa make Them no go tell am the name of Im 20th baby mama."

@__iviee__:

"By 2moro morning Sarah picture go come out."

@bhadboi_xnzu1313:

"Sarah first kiss, baba jah make he no go reveal Wetin Dey ground."

@ke___lv1:

"First kiss fit be secondary school make una calm down."

@d.royals_concern:

"Baba run to protect the remaining secret wey dey him head."

@Casmelofficial:

"How una go cheat on this man ? I pity en girlfriend . Typical trauma."

