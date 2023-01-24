Music star Wizkid made headlines when he announced he would be going on a joint tour with his colleague Davido

As proof of his support for the joint tour, the DMW label boss, who has taken a break from social media liked a report shared by popular blogger Tunde Ednut

Ever since then, Nigerians have been anticipating when the joint tour would take place as they patiently await more details

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

It was a big shock on social media when Wizkid revealed he would be going on a joint tour with Davido, who many perceived to be his arch-rival in the music industry.

The news about the joint tour has stirred different reactions from Davido’s 30 BG fans and Wizkid FC, who are popular for repeatedly dragging each other on social media over the two music stars.

Fans pick Wizkid and Davido's tout as the favourite one they would attend. Credit: @davido @wizkidayo @burnagram @seyishay @tiwasavage @rugerofficial @toyourears

Source: Instagram

As Nigerians await more details about the joint tour, Legit.ng organized a poll listing the joint tours of other rival celebrities fans would be willing to attend if they could pick just one.

How fans voted

However, the result showed 68.4 per cent would pick Davido and Wizkid’s tour over others. 26 per cent said they would attend Burna Boy and Davido’s joint tour, 4 per cent picked Buju and Ruger’s tour while 1.7 per cent picked Tiwa Savage and Seyi Shay's tour

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

See how they voted below:

See some of the reactions that trailed the poll below:

lurdkujaun:

"Wizkid and Davido no long cap ."

abcmannigeria:

"Obesere and Musbau Alani. Great Fuji artistes."

Davido reacts as Wizkid announces joint tour

Legit.ng in a previous report revealed how Nigerian singer Davido confirmed going on a tour with his colleague Wizkid.

Legit.ng spotted Davido's reaction to the announcement on popular blogger Tunde Ednuts’ page on Instagram as he liked it.

Following Davido's reaction, fans encouraged the two singers to drop a new song before the start of the tour.

See some of the reactions below:

monalisa.stephen:

"This already made my day. Anyone can insult me today . I won’t be angry #davido #wizkid."

lolasavvage:

"Love! They should drop a song together first to close out the show.."

Source: Legit.ng