Internationally renowned Afrobeat superstar Davido has sparked reactions online after a clip of him eating a popular Nigerian dish in America went viral

Davido, in the clip, was seen munching with so much zeal the famous Nigerian bread and Ewa Agoin (Beans) dish and it has got people talking

Someone reacted to the clip of Davido eating the bread and beans dish noting that after seeing the 001 not faking it and eating the Nigerian delicacy, he feels super proud

Internationally renowned Afrobeat superstar Davido has shown once again that he is super proud of his Yoruba roots after a clip of him not faking it at all as he gulped down Nigerian delicacy went viral.

In the trending viral clip, OBO was seen eating the famous Bread and Ewa Agoin (paste beans) dish during his recent visit to Atlanta, Georgia, in the U.S.

Photos of Davido eating famous Nigerian delicacy bread and beans, even during his recent visit to Atlanta, goes viral. Photo credit: @davido/toyintakeout

The trending clip and photos of the OBO looking very serious as he gulped down an entire pack of beans has sparked hilarious reactions online.

In another photo, Davido was caught unaware as he bit hard into a piece of bread with a mix of beans.

See the viral clip and photos below:

Read some of the comments that the video of Davido eating beans stirred from netizens

@tiwalade_blessing:

"I’m eating bread and beans today nothing you fit tell I will not change my mind."

@maleek_jiggy:

"Please take care of our David.❤️"

@jayalive00:

"After kpo na cha."

@picasso.off:

"This man also supporting Nigerian businesses. True idolo."

@kolaq_dc1:

"David not faking it."

@zaddy.sznn:

"Ofcourse after pollinating half of Atlanta na to chop remain. My Idolo the knackademus."

@trazzy_kenny_:

"Baba eat joor U need am 20 babes for the night."

@hade_joke:

"Hmmm my baby loves food."

@mowest_go_hard:

"My idolo to like food him Dey chop my fave food sha ❤️ nice combo."

@coutinho_7182_dmw:

"Wow thank you for serving my 001 the best…."

