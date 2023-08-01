Nigerian music star Olamide continues to generate controversies ahead of the release of his next studio album 'Unruly'

A clip from a track on the soon-to-be-released album has caused viral as the YBNL kissed Liya, who seems to be a vixen on the shoot

Singer Davido's former signee Liya also shared pictures of her with Olamide on a project on the album, which has left many talking

Popular Nigerian indigenous singer and YBNL label owner Olamide Adedeji has caused a buzz with a music video from his forthcoming album 'Unruly.'

In the short clip, Olamide was seen with a Liya, who seemed to be a video vixen, as they shared a kiss.

Olamide links up with Davido's ex-signee Liya on new project. Credit: @olamide @yes_liya

Source: Instagram

Watch the video below:

Davido's former signee Liya links up with Baddoo

Liya, who recently left Davido's DMW label, also flooded her social media timeline with pictures of her and the YBNL boss but didn't reveal whether she was a featured artiste on a vixen on the project.

See the picture Liya shared below:

Olamide's Unruly album is scheduled to be out on August 9, but the YBNL has been generating different controversies in a bid to promote his new project.

The album, which contains 15 tracks, featured the likes of Rema, Asake, Fireboy, Ckay and BNXN.

Netizens react to video and pictures from Olamide's Unruly

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions that have trailed video and pictures from the forthcoming project, see them below:

OluwaDimmy:

"This album is not for the saint minded."

Ennywizzy_20:

"@Olamide you are promoting what is not right cuz I hate smoke with passion. I will be glad if you delete the post for me ."

heryourmedayboi:

"#Unruly go cause trouble iyalaya anybody ."

Natalie_dec1:

"I hope say he don bribe Iya batii before doing this with liya tori oti pada kpekenlemess ."

@_Skurii:

"Baddo Kiss Liya o be like I go follow mentor step ooo."

Olamide speaks on becoming a pastor

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Olamide made his observations about Lagos pastors, claiming that they were "cashing out" from their church members.

This was made after he witnessed a huge traffic jam in a church environment on Sunday morning, July 30.

In a tweet posted on his official Twitter account today, the YBNL boss stated that despite the increase in fuel prices, the number of cars on the roads of Lagos remains high and that Lagosians are affluent.

Source: Legit.ng