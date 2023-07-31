Young, fast-rising Nigerian singer Crayon trends online after clips from his performance in Houston, Texas, went viral

Crayon's record label boss, Don Jazzy, couldn't put a lid on his emotions as he took to his Instagram page to clips from his artist's show while bragging about his growth

As if getting so many accolades wasn't enough, another senior colleague in the music industry, Davido, was at the show to support the fast-rising Afrobeat sensation and followed him on IG

Unlock the best of Legit.ng on Pinterest! Subscribe now and get your daily inspiration!

Fast-rising Afrobeat sensation Crayon trends online as clips of a performance he gave during a recent show in America went viral.

Clips from the show in Houston, Texas, were posted online by Crayon's label boss, Don Jazzy, as he bragged about his young signee's progress and growth.

Clips from Crayon's performance at a show in Texas trend online as Don Jazzy brags about, and Davido also attends. Photo credit: @donjazzy/@davido/@crayonthis

Source: Instagram

Another of Crayon's industry seniors, Davido, was also at the show, and they met. The young singer couldn't control his emotions as he was seen hugging the DMW boss real tight.

He also revealed in a post shared on his page that Davido congratulated him on the release of his new album.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Crayon also took to his page to celebrate as the Timeless crooner started following him on Instagram.

See clips of Crayon's performance that got people talking:

See how netizens reacted after Crayon meets Davido and his performance trends

@manlikescoop:

"OBO Dey for everyone working hard enough .. a strong brother that loves everyone grinding hard for themselves."

@endylight1:

"One thing about Davido is that he likes to encourage the upcoming ones."

@captbalo_miami:

"If obo is going to do anything, its support.. Big respect and admiration for him.. when i say OBO, you say BADDEST."

@olivia_godwin78:

"That's his motto,he rise by lifting others."

@flamezyofficial_:

"Broken crayon but I still dey colour! This is the result of not giving up. Shine on CALVARY KID✨."

@themajoraj:

"Too choke!! Craywayyy."

@prestigeondtrack:

"Blown Calvary ."

@mrpresidennnt:

"Na Only Davido be the Nigerian artist wey don Support the most newer and older artists from collab to just ordinary showing love. If you no agree make we meet for court!!!"

“I’m here to monitor my investment”: Don Jazzy brags to Oyinbo woman, flaunts Rema’s sold-out show in Paris

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recalls reporting that renowned music producer and record label boss Don Jazzy can't help but gush over the immense global growth his signee, Rema, has had in the last few years.

In a video, Don Jazzy shared on his page that he now uses Rema as a pickup line for ladies abroad.

The music boss shared in the clip that he was recently in Paris, where he saw a beautiful oyinbo lady and wanted to ask her out.

Source: Legit.ng