YBNL boss, Olamide, is once again in the news for dropping a funny comment on social media that got netizens reacting

Just recently, a Twitter user shared a video of African-American singer, Akon, telling Americans during an interview that people from Congo kill gorillas with their bare hands

The video had the Twitter user claiming that no one lies to the Americans like Akon and Olamide dropped a funny reaction to the post

Top Nigerian rapper, Olamide, has once again made headlines for making fans roll with laughter with just a few words on social media.

It all started when a Twitter user, Am_Blujay, shared a video snippet from an interview Senegalese-American singer, Akon, was having alongside boxer, Mike Tyson and others.

In the video, Tyson spoke on how he did his ancestry and found out he was from Congo. Akon quickly cut in and said he was just about to say that the boxer looked Congolese.

Nigerians laugh hard at Olamide's reaction to tweet on how Akon lies to Americans. Photos: @olamide, @akon

Source: Instagram

Not stopping there, Akon offered to tell them something about people from Congo then he went ahead to claim that they kill gorillas with their bare hands and it’s probably why Tyson is so strong.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

Akon said:

“I was just about to say you look Congolese. He got a heart of a Congolese. Can I tell you something about the Congolese? This is why they are at war today. The Congolese, these dudes kill gorillas with their bare hands, that’s why Mike is so strong. Congolese, you’re going to find a whole bunch of Mikes over there. That energy is like fearless, conquerors. They will literally go toe to toe with a gorilla and win.”

The netizen who shared the video accompanied it with a comment where he claimed that no one lies to the Americans like Akon does.

See his tweet below:

Olamide reacts as man says Akon lies to Americans

Am_Blujay’s tweet soon caught the attention of Nigerian rapper, Olamide, and he reacted to it.

The YBNL boss was obviously also amused by the clip as well as the tweep’s comment that he wrote:

“ Dj YK … Mu lè !”

See his reaction below:

Netizens laugh hard at Olamide’s comment as he reacts to post that Akon lies to Americans

Olamide’s funny comment on the Akon video amused many netizens and they also shared their thoughts online.

Read what some of them had to say about it below:

Ralmix said even the mic was shocked:

Marshall called Akon a Lion from Senegal:

Halcy accused Akon of always capping:

Fikky tweeted that Akon has been caught:

Ikechukwu said the lie was more than he could take:

Masonry said AKon is always confident with his lies:

Sheun talked about Mike Tyson’s reaction to what Akon was saying:

its_legal_queen_:

“Nigerians when he said una be the smartest people for the world una no make this kind noise o ‍♀️.”

iam_jesse_el:

“Congolese self go Dey wonder if e get another country wey be Congo .”

Tobszy_wright:

“Akon come worse pass portable he lies dey worry .”

Wahab_fcccc:

“This akon sabj lie ehh, na so e talk say na him make wiz international .”

iammiraykle:

“He they always carry these Americans go where them no know .”

“Asake’s Joha is from my song”: Singer Blackface claims in viral video

Controversial Nigerian singer, Blackface has accused YBNL star, Asake of stealing his song.

The former Plantashun Boiz star revealed this while speaking during a recent interview with Naija FM.

In an interview he had, Blackface claimed that Asake’s hit song, Joha, was from his own song called Ikebe Super.

Source: Legit.ng