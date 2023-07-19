Singer Liya, in a recent statement, has confirmed her exit from music star Davido's DMW label

Liya, who Davido signed in October 2020, didn't give details behind her exit but stressed that she remains a member of 30BG for life

Her exit from the label has since triggered mixed reactions from netizens, as many claimed she had ventured into modelling

Nigerian singer Abdulsalam Suliyat Modasola better known as Liya, made headlines in 2020 after she was signed to music star Davido's record label Davido Music Worldwide, DMW.

Liya, in response to a question from a follower via her Instastory, has revealed that she is no longer signed to DMW.

Although she is no longer signed to DMW, Liya revealed she remains connected to the label as she is still a member of 30BG.

See Liya's exchange with the follower below:

Liya's signing to DMW made her the first female artist Davido signed to his label, earning her the title of “First Lady” of DMW.

The singer is popular for her debut single, "Melo,” released after her deal with DMW in 2020.

Netizens react as Liya announces exit from Davido's label

Legit.ng captured some of the reactions that trailed Liya's exit, see them below:

official_bil_ly:

"She didn’t drop hits again after her first song I swear e pain me say she nor blow like how I tey imagine."

omoalhaji___:

"Na modeling she dey do now‍♂️."

festus_72:

"Davido as only promote Mayorkun peruzzi and Dremo since then none of Davido signee ever reach mayorkun and co level the man nah old helper See Olamide and Asake Sheybi Davido sign asake Broda where him Dey."

solomon_king_sado:

"Nopee but #30bg for lifeee make una Dey read finish ."

olobadagzy:

"Why you go do when be say na Alari you Dey sing for us ."

found_r3x:

"We rise by using others ."

wizkidback_:

"We rise by milking others ."

chiderachinedu30:

"Ok after alll those 30bg queen here and there… so no evidence last last

akinlasetitilayo:

"Wizkid get record label??"

