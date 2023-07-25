Top Nigerian singer Davido’s alleged US side chick, Anita Brown, has once again attacked his wife, Chioma on social media

Anita recently claimed Chioma had work done on her body but it turned out to be trash because she has a better body than the singer’s wife

The US lady was also seen drinking what appeared to be alcoholic shots with friends despite claiming to be pregnant

Popular Nigerian singer, Davido’s alleged US side chick, Anita Brown, has now dragged his wife, Chioma, for the umpteenth time.

Anita had gone on her Instagram live to rant about the singer and his wife and this time, she trash talked Chioma’s body.

In a snippet from the IG Live making the rounds online, Anita claimed that lots of ladies in America get their bodies done so that men can respect them.

Nigerians react as Davido's Anita Brown continues to drag Chioma. Photos: @ninatheelite, @thechefchi

Source: Instagram

According to her, Chioma also got her body done but it turned out to be trash. Anita bragged about how she even has a better body than Chioma despite her being a billionaire’s wife.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

Anita said:

“When you’re here in this country, you get some work done so niggas can respect you. I don’t know about Africa b!tch! I’m in motherfuccing America and that’s what we do. Chioma got her body done, her body job is just trash.”

See the video below:

In another video making the rounds, Anita Brown was seen drinking what appeared to be alcoholic shots with friends. This came despite the US lady claiming to still be pregnant for the singer.

See the video below:

Netizens react as Anita Brown calls out Chioma, drinks alcohol despite claiming to be pregnant for Davido

The videos of Anita Brown incessantly dragging Davido and his wife, Chioma and also drinking what appeared to be alcohol soon got many netizens talking.

Read some of their comments below:

thevillagechef:

“Jesussss !!!! This one is clearly bunkers. A perfect match for her would have been speed darlington or portable or charles Okocha . Her madness would have submitted.”

kemcyscollection:

“Watin b this babe issues now . U do the first one nobody answer u , now u don start again . Abeg rest.”

daviah.13:

“Now she’s expressing the true source of her bitterness. It’s not Davido, it’s Chioma. Please stop giving her aire time to tear down one of our own.”

sophili_cious:

“Do you know this girl is pained because Davido married chioma,because chioma did not do her anything.”

itschubby3:

“Next time davido will look well before sleeping with anybody.”

uluejiejemba:

“How the h£ll did our 001 insert into this gutter-like, razz, m£ssed up, mad and sham£l£ss creature????? Like how bikonu??? Hope you've learnt your lessons and would forever desist from embarrassing your name like this.”

okanghe223:

“She is only trying to trigger chioma,forgetting that nothing can penetrate chioma because nothing she never see.”

sandychi91:

“David meet mad woman dis one is crazy.”

kaygee_vinci:

“An alleged pregnant woman drinking alcohol? Davido, you really no try at all for this one o!”

Davido finally fulfills promise to honest hotel worker, gives her $10,000 in cash

Top Nigerian singer, Davido has now fulfilled his promise to a hotel worker, Kekwaru Mary, who returned $70,000 that she found.

The DMW boss promised to give Mary $10,000 and finally did, to the joy of many fans.

In a new video making the rounds online, Mary was seen receiving her $10,000 in cash. The young lady was all smiles as she opened the envelope filled with $100 bills from Davido.

Source: Legit.ng