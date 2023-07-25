Before her debut on the Big Brother Naija platform, Tacha was popular for the tattoo of Davido on her chest

Four years after the daring act, the reality star says she is ready to move on without the image on her body anymore

In an interview, Tache noted that the singer is still her favourite act, but she would be getting the tattoo off with laser

Popular Nigerian reality star Tacha has sparked reactions on social media with a recent interview.

The entrepreneur was on an interview with influencer, Caramel on CoolFM, and she talked about the Davido tattoo on her chest.

Netizens react as Tacha reveals plan to clan off Davido's tattoo Photo credit @davido/@symply_tacha

Source: Instagram

According to her, she has been carrying the tattoo around since 2019 and it's time to let go.

Tacha added that even though Davido remains her favourite person, she would soon clean his tattoo off her chest with laser.

Watch the video below

Netizens react to Tacha's statement

People shared different opinions about Tacha's decision; while some people commended her growth, others used the opportunity to drag her.

Read some comments gathered below:

kingkenpilot:

"e sweet me as 001 no send her make she also try use laser flush dirty when full her brain cos she lacks common sense"

@YoRhage:

"That’s fine. We understand people get older and they take different decisions. Glad OBO is her fave."

iam_april_esther:

"That’s not Davido Tacha, na you know wetin you put for chest "

gameboymarley:

"Na you sabi. Who send you before?"

@slypromax:

"Because you did not get the attention you expected. ‍♂️"

badboycreddy:

"Wetin Davido Eye never see this Summer Regardless he’s still the 001 @davido."

@jerryjok:

"I get this Tacha vibe now. She’s who she thinks she is."

olaniyiferanmi120:

"Davido did not send you."

kingnaw4ever:

"@symply_tacha is too Local. Her command of English is Poor. She doesn’t have a way with vocabulary at all. Bush native girl."

itz_lagz05:

"Na who draw ham they wine us no be you … that head of horror no be my David."

BBNaija's Tacha gives reason she isn’t on the All-Star Show

Popular, controversial reality TV star Natasha Akide, better known as Tacha, was one of the former Big Brother Naija housemates that many were looking forward to returning to the show for the All-Star season, but many hearts were broken.

The reality star that she didn't go back to the show because the organisers of the BBNaija All-Star season were unwilling to pay her asking price.

The controversial reality TV star said her booking price has significantly gone up.

