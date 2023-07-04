Tems' manager, Muyiwa Awoniyi, was slammed on Twitter after he chastised Nigerian artists that are more concerned with ruling the Apple Music Nigeria chart

According to Muyiwa, such musicians are out of touch with reality, given the fact that the Afrobeats music movement has gone global

Reacting to the open declaration, a Twitter user was forced to remind him that his talent was yet to top the Apple music platform, and that was why he saw things that way

Nigerian fast-rising music queen Tems and her manager Muyiwa got criticised recently on the streets of Twitter.

The diva's manager took to the bird app to give his two cents on how Nigerian artists are more concerned about topping Apple music charts and the likes.

Tems and manager Muyiwa Awoniyi incurred the wrath of netizens. Credit: @temsszn

According to the young man, the scene is now global for talents to be only concerned with streaming numbers.

He wrote:

"Imagining caring about Apple Music NG in 2023. Are you a baby? Or you don't know the scene is global now?"

A Twitter user identified as Darlington slammed Muyiwa for birthing such thoughts and noted that he said that because his artist had yet to have a song top the international streaming platform.

See their conversation below:

Nigerians react to the conversation between Tems' manager and the tweep

Netizens gave their views on how the singer is making headway internationally amid all that has been said about her not topping the charts. See their comments below:

paulagram__:

"Nicky Minaj never win Grammys before , does it mean she's not good ??? Not being on Apple Music chart can't define Tems , she's global."

blossommiching:

"Tems wey get access to drake , Beyoncé , jay x etc . Someone that keep winning tops global award , you expect him to top Nigeria Apple Music wey people that are going through a lot in there villages de ? Just like burns too . But internationally tems and burna are the most respected . Nigerians do better and unchain slave mentslogu@"

mikkyx__:

"Tems is an upcoming artist… I believe one day, she will get to top the charts one day."

business_nigeria:

"Tems is actually doing well for herself. But Tiwa savage still remains the queen."

odogwubad556:

"Tems is the biggest Afro female artist with 3 Riaa cert and the most hot 100 . If Tiwa abd yemi like make them use 200 years from industry than no achieve things reach Tems there hit song no pass Africa ."

eniolaworldwide:

"Just the way our music have taken over the world I want Nollywood to also take over the world."

Tems makes history as she bags Grammy award

Some weeks ago, Legit.ng reported that congratulatory messages poured in for the Nigerian music diva after she smiled home with her very first Grammy award.

The music powerhouse snagged the coveted award for her efforts on international rapper, Future’s Wait For You.

"Congratulations to her. But Tems isn't the first female Nigerian to win a Grammy. Sade ADU is. Has a matter of fact has 4 Grammies to her name," an IG user wrote.

Unfortunately, her colleague Burna Boy, who was nominated in two different Grammy categories, lost out to others.

