Nigerian music icon Wizkid and his mentee Tems recently performed their viral sensation Essence at a music festival in New Orleans

A video of their performance sparked reactions among music lovers who have closely followed the duo

Unlike their other performances, the Try Me hitmaker was seen comfortably hugging the Ojuelegba singer warmly during their vote of thanks to the audience

Wizkid and Tems have sparked reactions lately after a long time of being seen together.

A recently shared video captured the duo on stage, leaving many to see the new form of closeness between them.

Tems and Wizkid spark reactions as they hug each other on stage Credit: @temsszn

The brilliant pair performed their hit song Essence at the Essence Festival of Culture in New Orleans, Louisiana.

Many were drawn to the brief video of Tems tightly hugging the Made in Lagos singer on stage after their performance.

Tems hugging Wizkid sparks reactions

The duo have never been known to have such stage chemistry, and netizens couldn't hide their shock. See their comments below:

opromotus:

"That year she comot wizkid hand we no hear word....be like conji don hold am at this moment...maybe den nack sef ."

realshadollz:

"Why is tems sexualizing my big wiz."

ogbenika1_1:

"Wizkid don give her long rope na she come dey chew gum him now. Normally dis life any gal wey just dey form ramble just give her long rope and just dey cable your level dey go I swear na she go begin find ur attention. But make sure you get money oo and you sabi carve better."

opromotus:

"That year she comot wizkid hand we no hear word....be like conji don hold am at this moment...maybe den nack sef later."

bammyy____:

"Popsy too like big big things."

