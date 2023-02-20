Nigerian music stars Tems, Burna Boy and Rema are currently receiving accolades from many in the online community

This comes after all three music stars gave stellar performances at the highlight anticipated NBA All-Star games halftime show

Videos from the performance made the rounds on social media and many Nigerians hailed the superstars

It is indeed a moment of celebration for Nigerian music stars Burna Boy, Tems and Rema who have all made their country proud again.

Recall that Legit.ng has earlier reported that the music stars were announced as the artistes set to perform at during the halftime show at the NBA ALL-star games.

Burna Boy, Tems and Rema thrill international audience in Utah. Photo: @burnaboygram/@temsbaby/@heisrema

Well, the much-anticipated performance was indeed everything fans and the international community hoped for.

Grammy-winning singer, Burna Boy, led the trio as he graced the stage first and performed some of his hits like It’s Plenty, Last Last and Anybody.

Burna was followed by Mavin superstar, Rema, who thrilled the audience at the basketball game with hits like Calm down and his latest single, Holiday.

Grammy winner and Golden Globe nominee, Tems, closed off the show with beautiful performances of songs like Free Mind, Crazy Tings and her verses on Wizkid’s Essence and Future’s Wait For You.

Watch videos below:

Social media users react

just_ms.winifred said:

"A lot is going on in Nigeria right now but watching them made me so happy and proud we keep making history and breaking barriers even when our government don’t make it easy God bless every Nigerian."

ndo_giant said:

"Afro beats to the . My eye ooo don't cry ooo. Igbooo and shayooo. I really need. I really need . Let's go tems. Calm down by rema."

fancy_barbie1 said:

"Africans to the world!!!. I am not Nigerian but I am proud right now❤️❤️. Nigeria representing!"

_element_of_air_ said:

"I love this!!!!! ❤️ between me binge watching Nollywood shows/movies to having a whole playlist dedicated to Afrobeats and various African rhythms… I need to make my way back home-home."

mz_nebraska said:

"I bet Salt Lake city ain't never experienced this much seasonings in 1 wknd B4."

titiogedengbe said:

"Proudly Nigerian❤️ The three Stars are Nigerians."

just_kellz said:

"Should have been Tiwa instead of Tems. Tems doesn't have the vocals for live performances."

temiashebu said:

"It's wonderful and we are so proud but they all sound horrible. Mastering life performance is a special skillset. Having great pitch and not sounding tired or out of breath. Beyonce and super stars have mastered this."

