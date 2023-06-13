Nigerian singer Joeboy has rolled out an initiative to help people in Lagos move around with ease for three days

On his Twitter page, the musician revealed that he knows the fuel subsidy removal has hit everyone hard, and he would love to help

Sharing routes around Lagos, Joeboy revealed that branded buses will move around Lagos, picking and dropping off for free

Nigerian singer Joeboy despite his celebrity status, empathized with Nigerians over how hard the subsidy removal has hit them.

In a tweet, the singer revealed that he has put up an initiative to help Lagosians, as his little way of helping.

Netizens commend Joeboy for rolling out buses Photo credit: @joeboyofficial

So, for three days, branded buses displaying Joeboy's latest album will move to and from different points around Lagos at allotted times, providing free transportation.

The singer wrote:

"I know the fuel subsidy p is hard oon everyone right now so here’s my little way of helping. For the next 3 days, there will be FREE Body & Soul buses along the following routes between 8am and 5pm. Enjoy the ride, Love you guys❤️"

View the tweet below:

Netizens react to Joeboy's tweet

The singer's tweet was met with words of admiration, appreciation and words of advice for other wealthy celebrities.

Read the comments below:

@RicHassani:

"Fire idea, you guys are thinking. I love it. Nice nice."

@FarindokiOmar:

"Awesome initiative "

@ASKamara:

"Brilliant! Thoughtful! On brand with artist and music. Look at Joeboy holding his fans down."

@ArmahJulio:

"Seems only Lagosians stream your music. The other states . . .Super thoughtful though."

@Olayinkathannah:

"The PR manager need a raise!"

@ola_asumah:

"More money in your duffle bag for this laudable initiative. I hope the so-called / self-acclaimed way pavers /old cats emulate such gesture."

@Ic3Wrld:

"Even if I never hear the album, this would make me want to listen to it.. PR is not only by Open Verse Challenge ❤️❤️ Joeboy and his whole team deserve accolades✨✨"

Source: Legit.ng