Ace Nigerian Afrobeat star Kizz Daniel trends online as he prepares to drop a new song on Friday, May 12, 2023

However, it seems like his fans aren't as excited as he might have hoped for after a twerp went online to call the singer out, telling him to please change his style of music

This isn't the first time twerps would be calling out Kizz Daniel because of his style of music, which some have even tagged as 'rinse & repeat'

Nigerians are quite a hard nut to crack, and ace Afrobeat singer Kizz Daniel seems to be on the end of their negative vibe recently.

A popular twerp on the micro-blogging app, Twitter has called out Nigerian singer Kizz Daniel asking him to please change his style of music.

Nigerian man calls out singer Kizz Daniel advises him to change his style of music. Photo credit: @kizzdaniel/@0luwatobi

Twerp even described Kizz Daniel's sounds as 'Alausa Civil Servant Songs'. The Twitter user with the handle @oluwatobi_ went ahead to beg Kizz to change his style of music or give it a different vibe from what he is usually known for.

See Oluwatobi's post chiding Kizz Daniel below:

See how netizens reacted to twerp's comment trolling Kizz Daniel's songs as Alausa music

@mimidesnails:

"Na Werey full Twitter I swear."

@hanskidtoyoureyes:

"You could have just listened to other artists."

@its.phumie:

"Don’t mind him Vado please give us song."

@dequezgram:

"Na oloriburuku full twitter."

@floxybibi:

"I guess he has never heard of different genres of music. If you don't like his style, please go and listen to Jazz or Ballard. Leave Kizz Daniel for us ...He is our Joy Giver."

@smartofficial__:

"Almost same lyrics..... Always."

@annie_okems_allure:

"I don know say person go attack kiss Daniel abeg make una free am oo."

Kizz Daniel tensions colleagues with new album drops, shares clip dancing

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recalls reporting that famous Afrobeat singer Kizz Daniel seems set once again to hold the entire Nigerian music industry at the jugular as he prepares to drop his fifth official studio album.

Kizz took his fans by surprise when he took to his Insta-story to announce that he is done working on his upcoming album, which will be released later in the week.

The Buga crooner also revealed that he was back on the road and would be going on some music tours.

