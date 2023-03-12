A video clip of a man imitating ace Nigerian singer Kizz Daniel and his famous studio antics with different Nigerian singers has gone viral

Kizz Daniel, over the last few months since he launched his studio Asgard, he is prevalent for always inviting his other colleagues to join him there while vibing to one of his new songs

It has now become a repetitive idiosyncrasy that Kizz Daniel is now known for, and a lookalike of his tried to replicate the singer's antic, and it has stirred reactions online

A video clip of a Nigerian man imitating internationally famous Nigerian singer Kizz Daniel has gone viral online.

The man who looked very much like Kizz Daniel pulled one of the singer's stunts and how he usually subtly promoted his songs.

A video clip of Nigerian singer Kizz Daniel's lookalike imitating his studio antics which he uses to promote his song trends online. Photo credit:@justinug_/@kizzdanie

Kizz Daniel, over the last 10 months, has constantly dropped multiple hit singles, from Buga to Cough (Odo), RTID and Gwagwalada.

However, while serving his fans these hits, he usually used a recurring antic to promote each of these songs.

He would invite some of his colleagues within the entertainment industry to join him at his famous studio Asgard and vibe to the new song.

See the video of a Kizz Daniel lookalike that tried to imitate his studio antic:

Netizens react to a viral video of a Kizz Daniel lookalike recreating his studio antic

@frankdriches:

"Kizz don't even stress himself much like this."

@mscountitup202:

"Nailed it."

@AkinolaAguda1:

"Na only me and Sanwo Olu never enter Kiss Daniel studio."

@534_angeli:

"I promise this girl say I go bring kizz Daniel come her birthday thank u boss u have saved my new relationship."

@iamvjadams:

"Too f*cking accurate."

@aishavatsa_:

"it’s how you stayed in character without bursting into laughter for me."

@iam_DjSlimDon:

"You are more of kizz Daniel than kizz Daniel."

@TildaJojo:

"You even look like him. Before I even opened it I actually thought it was him ngl."

@belafeid_:

"You think we don't know Kizz is hiding behind the camera all this while and he's the one that did these poses himself? Lmao, mk una two dey play."

@AweleNwandu:

"He does music like he’s doing us a favour. No hunger, no gra gra. Just fine boy vibes . Love it."

