Ace Nigerian singer Kizz Daniel has stirred emotions online with a recent announcement he shared with his fans

The Afropop maestro revealed to his followers that he is set to make a banging return as he shared that his new album is ready and would drop on Friday, May 12, 2023

Kizz made the revelation with a clip of himself in his famous studio, Asgard alongside celebrity disc jockey, DJ Big N

Famous Afrobeat singer Kizz Daniel seems set once again to hold the entire Nigerian music industry at the jugular as he prepares to drop his official fifth studio album.

Kizz took his fans by surprise when he took to his Insta-story to announce that he is down working on his upcoming album, which will be released later in the week.

Ace Afrobeat star Kizz Daniel tensions his fans as he announces the release date of his upcoming album. Photo credit: @kizzdaniel

The Buga crooner also revealed that he was back on the road and would be going on some music tours.

See Kizz Daniel's post announcing his upcoming album:

Reactions trail Kizz Daniel's upcoming album release announcement

@derealmero:

"No.1, straight . The artist you can predict will make a smash hit, even without hearing a snippet."

@burger_x_x:

"Blaqbonez go vex."

@segun_naira_:

"This one don come with him mumu mumu dance again."

@timslaw6:

"Shey he won remix cough nii Ani Kini werey shey."

@krypto_boy1:

"All this guy songs Dey sweet ."

@_blaqb:

"Come be like say music no hard."

@nonymous__gustavo:

"As usual great vado no small."

@cind.ys3502:

"This one will smoke Crack and come on IG to be stupid ..Dude is Outdated."

@_.danielregha__:

"This doesn’t sound like a banger. Kizz Daniel is prime rinse and repeat king all his tracks sound almost the same."

@adc_chida:

"Vado has no bad songs, he dey always deliver. Na why we dey call am Mukadam."

Fans react as Teni, Bella, Ckay join Kizz Daniels to remix RTID, video trends

Legit.ng recalls reporting a while back that a video shared by ace Afrobeat singer Kizz Daniel on his page of some of his other colleagues visiting him at his studio, Asgard, has gone viral.

Kizz Daniel who recently released a new song, Rich Till I Die which has been trending seems to be working on a remix of the new song and a number of his industry colleagues are set to feature on it.

Superstar talents like Teni, Ckay, Bella Shmurda and Seyi Vibez were all seen in the viral clip shared by Kizz Daniel as they were all seen dancing and vibing to Kizz's song RTID.

