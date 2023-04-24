Nigerian songstress Tiwa Savage has lived up to her industry title as queen of Afrobeats with the number of talents she has brought to the limelight just by working with them

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Mama Jam Jam as she is fondly called pours her passion into bringing out the best of her delivery in all her features, regardless of the artist’s level.

Tiwa’s latest feature on Spryo’s hit track Who’s Your Guy ruled the airwaves, with the diva’s verse giving a novel meaning to the song that enchanted many.

Pictures of Tiwa Savage, Asake, Ayra Starr, Koredo Bello Credit: @spryo_official, @notjustok, @ayrastarr, @koredobello

Source: Instagram

Legit.ng curated a list of some of Tiwa’s collaborations with some Nigerian artists at the start of their careers that garnered similar momentum to Spyro’s Who’s Your Guy.

1da Baton’s No Wahala featuring Tiwa Savage

The 2021 hit song, Problem e no dey finish, make you try dey enjoy. was remixed the same year, featuring the African Bad Gal Tiwa and Kizz Daniel. The infectious melody made waves, with many commending Tiwa’s verse in the song.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Blaqbonez’s BBC featuring Tiwa Savage

The BBC remix was released in 2021, during Blaqbonez’s early days in the Nigerian music industry. Tiwa once again made a statement with her bad-girl artistry as she perfectly matched Blaq’s tempo of the song while trading her rhymes on hot trysts.

Korede Bello’s Romantic, featuring Tiwa Savage

Young, talented Nigerian singer and songwriter Korede Bello tapped on Tiwa Savage’s lyrical versatility to dish out his 2105 splendid love hit record Romantic. Produced by Mavin boss Don Jazzy, his two signees at the time delivered excellently with their catchy verses.

Reekado Banks Like featuring Tiwa Savage

Reekado Banks and Tiwa Savage collaborated on his Afrobeats jam Like, under Mavin Records. Tiwa Savage added her soft sonic vocals to the already almost-made piece, while Fiokee showed off his brilliance as an instrumentalist on the guitar sound that formed a striking component on the Del’B-produced track.

Tiwa Savage and Asake on Loaded

The queen herself combined vocals with YBNL hotshot Asake on her controversial hit single Loaded. The big tune addressed her sextape scandal while she fed her fans with another party jam. Mr Money, however, didn’t disappoint on his verse for the record.

Tiwa Savage works with Ayra Starr and Young jonn on Stamina

Tiwa Savage’s unique sound is complemented by Ayra Starr’s sultry and soulful vocals and Young Jonn’s hard-hitting delivery. Together, the trio has created a song that will always get people dancing. The trio made a tune that undoubtedly kept people on their feet dancing recently.

Spyro’s Who’s Guy, featuring Tiwa Savage

Fast-rising Nigerian singer Spyro linked up with Tiwa Savage for the official remix of his still viral hit song Who Is Your Guy? produced by Mr Soul. The upcoming artist has remained grateful for this mash-up and revealed how he got Tiwa to work on the music with the help of the popular Instagram blogger Tunde Ednut. Who is Your Guy remix marked a milestone in March 2023 as the most-heard song on the radio.

Source: Legit.ng