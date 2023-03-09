Fast-rising act Spyro recently got Tiwaa Savage on a remix of his hit single Who's Your Guy

In a recent post, the singer disclosed that singer turned blogger Tunde Ednut made the collaboration possible

Spyro added that Ednut reached out to him to ask how he would take the song to the next level

Spyro's Who's Your Guy is fast becoming a global anthem, and he took it up a notch by featuring Tiwa Savage on the remix.

Th singer recently revealed on his Instagram page that the collaboration with the Afrobeats queen became possible because of Tunde Ednut.

Spyro thanks Tiwa Savage and Tunde Ednut Photo credit: @tiwasavage/@mazitundeednut/@spyro_official

Source: Instagram

The blogger reached out to Spyro, and noted that it was time he took the song to the next level with a remix.

The duo settled on Tiwa Savage; all it took was a phone call from Ednut to the female star.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

Spyro thanked Tunde Ednut for being the baddest plug and Tiwa for being his best guy so far.

He wrote:

"So @mufasatundeednut buzzed me and said to me …your song is Blown and it’s time to take it to the next level so who would you wanna have on it ? We went through couple of names and we both landed on @tiwasavage so he called her up and BOOM the rest is history and I must say looking back that I don’t regret a bit of that decision…S/O to @mufasatundeednut the baddest plug and to the queen @tiwasavage herself I LOVE YOU ,thank you for being the best GUY so far ❤️ #WYG"

See the post below:

Reactions to Spyro's post

iam_adejames:

"❤️❤️ Thank you @tiwasavage Thank you @mufasatundeednut"

obi_abuchi01:

"What if Mr Tunde is the God we have been praying to all this while … my turn go reach too I blv ❤️❤️"

eyebreakdrules:

"Only 1 Tunde !N01 Entertainer! Star maker !Kogi Boy! Short man!Eyan Dino ❤️❤️"

obyleejumok:

"❤️❤️❤️❤️ May our destiny helpers always be at our beck and call."

sheriffoludiran:

"God's way is beyond human comprehension, best believe ✌️"

the_akoredebello_:

"Mama J don Dey carry you Dey go where you no know!!! She is our GUY too "

hiteebaby_:

"All I know is you are a definition of grace "

Tiwa Savage shares pics as she meets with Queen Consort, Camilla

As part of the global celebration of International Women’s Day 2023, popular Nigerian Afrobeats singer, Tiwa Savage visited the British Buckingham palace.

The singer, who was excited about the visit, took to her Instagram page to share a photo of her and the Queen Consort, HRH Camila, at the royal palace.

The mother of one was among the VIP guests at the International Women’s Day reception held at Buckingham Palace, England.

Source: Legit.ng