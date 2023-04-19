Popular Nigerian rapper, Falz The Bahd Guy, caused a stir on social media after he displayed his cooking skills

The music star shared a video on Instagram of how he was able to cook porridge after watching a popular YouTube vlogger

The video of Falz’s cooking raised a series of funny comments from netizens as they reacted to the end result

Talented Nigerian rapper and activist, Falz, recently made headlines over his cooking skills after he shared it on social media.

Taking to his official Instagram page, the Bop Daddy crooner updated fans on how he decided to try his hands at cooking porridge after watching a video on YouTube.

According to Falz, he came across Sisi Yemmie’s channel where she cooked porridge and he followed her steps for his own cooking.

The music star then went ahead to put on his brown leather apron before cutting up his peppers, slicing his yams and other steps for his porridge.

After he was done cooking, Falz shared the end result with a video of himself savoring the meal as he praised his attempt even though the result was not what he planned.

See the funny video below:

Fans laugh hard at Falz’s attempt to cook porridge after watching YouTube tutorial

Shortly after Falz posted his cooking video online, a number of netizens were amused by it and took to his comment section to react. Read some of what they had to say below:

mrmacaroni1:

“Are u sure this is what you saw on Sista Yemi’s shannel ”

sisi_yemmie:

“The time you were using to drink is when water suppose to enter the yam ”

layiwasabi':

“did you just call atarodo in past tense? with your workshop apron?”

9jafoodie:

“First of first, which country asaro is this? It must be Ghana ”

romokeskitchenandeventss:

“Chef falz don finish me ❤️❤️”

Duchesskadi:

“It is the leather apron for me.”

Iyabo Ojo joins Falz's Mr Yakubu challenge

Much loved Nollywood actress, Iyabo Ojo, once again made the news after she chose ‘vawulence’ and joined music star, Falz’s Mr Yakubu rap challenge.

On her official Instagram page, the mother of two shared a video of herself dropping rap bars for the challenge.

In the clip, Iyabo was seen rocking a blue kaftan and her signature black bonnet to show she was in ‘vawulence’ mode.

