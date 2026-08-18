The UAE government has set a minimum monthly income requirement for foreigners who want to live in the country while working remotely for employers abroad

The virtual working residence permit, which runs for one year, is renewable and does not require a UAE-based sponsor or host company

Applicants must also provide proof that their work is carried out remotely for an entity located outside the UAE to be eligible for this residency

The United Arab Emirates government has set a clear income threshold that foreigners must meet to qualify for a virtual working residence permit, allowing remote workers to live in the UAE while remaining employed by companies based outside the country.

Under Cabinet Resolution No. 65 of 2022, which lays out the executive regulations of Federal Law by Decree No. 29 of 2021 on the Entry and Residence of Foreigners, the UAE's Immigration and Citizenship Authority (ICA) can issue the permit for a renewable one-year period without requiring the applicant to have a local sponsor or host company.

UAE announces how much foreigners need to earn monthly for remote-work residency. Photo Credit: Buena Vista Images, Karim Sahib

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UAE remote-work residency: Minimum monthly income required

To be eligible, an applicant must earn at least USD 3,500 (roughly N5.4 million at current exchange rates) per month, or the equivalent in another foreign currency. This is the baseline financial condition set by the government, and it must be demonstrated through verifiable proof of income.

Alongside the earnings requirement, applicants must also show evidence that they are actively employed by a company or entity based outside the UAE and that their job is performed remotely. Both conditions must be satisfied before a permit can be granted.

The full provisions governing the virtual working residence permit are contained in Articles 49 and 50 of the Cabinet Resolution, which are publicly accessible through the UAE legislation portal.

Who the UAE remote-work permit is designed for

The virtual working residence permit is aimed at professionals who can maintain their existing foreign employment while relocating to the UAE. Because no guarantor or host party within the UAE is required, the permit offers a more direct route for self-sufficient remote workers compared to conventional work residency pathways.

The ICA holds the authority to approve or decline applications based on whether the stated conditions are met.

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that the UAE had set the minimum income that foreigners need to earn yearly to qualify for the retirement residency permit.

Savings needed to qualify for UAE retirement residency

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that the UAE had disclosed the amount foreigners must save to qualify for the retirement residency permit.

According to the UAE government's published legislation, an applicant must either be at least 55 years old or have completed a minimum of 15 years of service, whether that work was done inside the UAE or abroad, before qualifying for the permit.

Beyond the age or service requirement, applicants must meet at least one of two financial conditions.

Source: Legit.ng