Nigerian singer Rema is that young talent that doesn’t forget to acknowledge the pacesetters in the Nigerian music industry

In a recent interview held outside the country, the Holiday crooner gave a list of some of the Afrobeats genre game-changers he admires

While on that, the singer further disclosed that the Psquare brothers were the first Afrobeats singers to start flying on private jets and hosting shows

Nigerian fast-rising star Rema gave respect to some old-time music industry players.

The Dumebi breakout star spoke at length about the Afrobeats musicians who paved the way for young talents like him.

Rema, in his interview, mentioned the likes of Burna Boy, Davido, Wizkid, Teckno, Runtwon, and Timaya. He went on to reveal that the Psquare brothers were the first Nigerian artists to start flying on private jets and hosting international stadium shows.

Watch his interview below

Internet users react to Rema's video

iambusayo1:

"Very humble guy and detailed."

urban_cz:

"I’m enjoying the benefit of their hardwork, fact."

teemah___o:

"My Edo brother always appreciative and paying homage."

phyn__x:

"You see that word ( I enjoyed the benefits of their hard work ) that’s a sign of appreciation there my bro. Much love to you."

ay_bamygram:

"This guy will go even farther. He's so sound upstairs. I have never seen any interview where his judgements and reasonings are flawed. Too wise for his age!"

