One of Nigeria's fastest-rising music youngsters, Rema trends online after his recent performance on the Tonight Show in the U.S.A

Reactions have trailed the clip as Nigerians took to social media to hail the young Mavins signee for an exquisite performance on the Jimmy Fallon show

Rema is usually tipped by many as the natural heir to Wizkid and Burna Boy's throne as Nigeria's next global Afrobeat star

Edo state-born Afropop singer Divine Ikubor aka Rema, trends online after a sensational performance on the Tonight Show hosted by Jimmy Fallon.

Rema delivered a medley of his international hit track Calm Down and his latest single, Holiday. It was a bliss to watch as he thrilled the studio audience of The Tonight Show with a proper banging performance.

Rema's recent performance on the popular American TV program Jimmy Fallon, The Tonight Show sparks reactions. Photo credit: @heisrema/@fallontonight

The young songster is one of the new Nigerian singers tipped to win a Grammy and might someday dethrone Wizkid, Burna Boy and Davido.

Rema’s Calm Down recently made history as the first Afrobeat song to hit 400m views on YouTube and has been the highest-charting Nigerian song on the Billboard 100 in 2023.

See an excerpt of Rema's performance on The Tonight Show below:

Watch Rema's scintillating performance on the Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon:

See some of the reactions that Rema's performance stirred online

@aurora_mariee143:

"❤️I love how real he is. His being nervous made the performance even better."

@ugochianthony:

"No lip syncing…we the best."

@kingbizzyszn:

"GLOBAL DOMINATION! ."

@esteemkingphotography_ng:

"See as rema fresh."

@verowashu:

"From Africa to the world ❤️."

@adesope_shopsydoo:

"Na we dey reign."

@kevin___vicky:

"Oh crazy! he did the illuminati symbol Now I don’t like him no more."

@okunlayafkyle:

"Naija to the world,we are just so blessed, it's just our old leaders."

@prechi_omo:

"Divine dont ever wear skinny jeans again! Thanks."

Source: Legit.ng