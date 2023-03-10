Popular Nigerian singer, Rema, is now being celebrated on social media over his latest achievement

The music star’s hit track, Calm Down, has been named the first Afrobeat song to hit 400 million views on YouTube

The news of Rema’s great feat made the rounds online and it got a number of netizens talking about it

Talented Nigerian singer, Rema, has once again hit a great feat in his career with his hit song, Calm Down.

The hit track which was revealed in February 2022 has now bagged over 400 million views on YouTube.

According to reports, Rema’s Calm Down track is the first Afrobeat song to achieve such a great feat.

Fans react as Rema's Calm Down becomes highest viewed Afrobeat song on YouTube with 400m views.

Source: Instagram

Nigerians react as Rema’s Calm Down song becomes first Afrobeat track to have 400m YouTube views

Shortly after news made the rounds about Rema’s Calm Down being the most viewed Nigerian music video on YouTube, a number of netizens took to social media to react.

Read some of their comments below:

dickchimezienelson1:

“Not first African sing,first afrobeat song.”

moniecare101:

“Remy is a boy️❤️”

real_mikeorgan:

“NAh why the song dey calm down best other legendary hits ”

etzjamez:

“Rema's calm down is not calming down atall✨”

rosarhlia___:

“I think I’m in love with him, been dreaming about this nig*ga .”

lucas.topup:

“Algorithm favoured him . nothing special there.”

Source: Legit.ng