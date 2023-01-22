Nigerian singer Rema was among the artists who performed at the Joy Awards 2023 concert in Saudi Arabia on Saturday night

A video showed the moment Rema performed his hit song Calm Down with Saudi Arabian singer Dalia Mubarak

Nigerians were, however, stunned by Rema’s actions as the singer had his shirt on all through his performance which was unlike him

Mavin youngster Rema once again made Nigeria proud as he gave a thrilling performance at the Joy Awards 2023 concert in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia on Saturday night.

Rema performed Calm Down alongside Saudi Arabian singer Dalia Mubarak and it was great to watch as he delivered as usual.

Rema performs Calm Down with Dalia Mubarak. Credit: @heisrema

Source: Instagram

Watch the video of their performance below:

Netizens react as Rema performs Calm Down with Dalia Mubarak

Many netizens were quick to point out that the Nigerian singer had his shirt on all through his performance which was unusual. Legit.ng captured some of the reactions, see them below:

ayooluwa_b:

"So Rema is capable of keeping his shirt on? Nice to know."

clear_eyez:

"Rema what happened to your hands they are not stretching .'

fashman84:

"When dem no born rema well make he just touch that lady or off cloth …nah jail straight ."

emmanuel_oni21:

"Rema good pass gulder ultimate lager ."

zinc_mike:

"Rema breaking boundaries Saudi is lit though."

stylishnene01:

"He turn backup for him own song ❤️ such a beautiful performance from both #naijatotheworld."

sutu_147:

"My guy no fit off shirt for here ooo , them go just give am short sleeve."

youngwealth200:

"If not for Saudi law rema go don pack the babe

cashier148:

"Northern Nigerian make una see o. No be everything he haram."

johnklu:

"This guy is cashing out o. Big ups."

barpasiano:

"You wan rock woman for Saudi Arabia wey be sharia law them they practice, he be like Donjazzy gave him orientation not to touch while performing."

Barcelona uses Rema's Calm Down as they arrive in Saudi Arabia

Legit.ng reported that Spanish football club Barcelona made use of Rema's Calm Down in their video as they arrived in Saudi Arabia.

Barcelona shared the video on its official Instagram account.

Someone said:

"This is great, Love nwatiti was on everywhere on social media last year almost every football clubs used that song, i fact every big social media account."

Source: Legit.ng