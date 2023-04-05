Nigerian singer Buju BNXN has sparked major conversation online after he made a shocking revelation about his colleague Kizz Daniel and his 2022 monster track 'Buga'

Buju had alleged during an interview with Ghanaian radio channel Pluzz FM that he doesn't like Buga, and that was why he didn't feature on it

The pair later got to work together on another track, 'Gwagwalada'; however, BNXN noted that he didn't work Buga because it wasn't his type of sound

Reigning Headies Award Next Rated Artist of the Year, Buju BNXN has sparked a controversial conversation online with a comment he made during his recent visit to Ghana.

Buju revealed during an interview in Ghana with Pluzz FM that he didn't feature on Kizz Daniel's 2022 monster hit track, Buga, because he felt it wasn't his type of sound.

A video clip of singer Buju BNXN slamming Kizz Daniel's song Buga as trash has sparked reactions online. Photo credit: @kizzdaniel/@toyourears

Source: Instagram

BNXN, during the interview, made several revelations. However, they noted that Kizz Daniel played the track Buga before it was released. But he turned down the opportunity to feature in it.

The singer also spoke about his collaborative work with Kizz Daniel which was dropped earlier this year, Gwagwalada and how well it performed on TikTok and across streaming platforms.

Listen to Buju BNXN's interview below:

Reactions trailed Buju BNXN's revelation on why he didn't feature on Kizz Daniel's Buga

@britney_light19:

"Moral lesson: don’t look for people’s validation just do you."

@ngbede.o:

"When you dey over talk careless for the industry, you tend to fade out quickly, whenever a journalist tries to set you up with a controversial question against your collegues, apply diplomacy."

@adeomobam:

"Hmmm You not liking Buga might have helped Kizz to work more on it till it's presentable to the world."

@papibeatzz:

"Normally Buga na for Naija politicians. Them abuse that song for Campaign."

@jaiyeola_oluwatobi:

"Nah why I hate buju....from the starting I no like am at all ....why you go talk say kiss dey sing trash ...if Dem say make una sing love music kiss Daniel no be your mate so, kizz nah professional he fit sing dance hall and love music all together...stop looking down on someone music."

@barlin_king:

"It is his loss, Buga was the biggest song out of Nigeria in 2022."

@ebiscosugar:

"That’s the truth , music is like food , we all have our taste bud so don’t let anyone talk down your song."

@bwoylaraj:

"Yeah it literally took me two days before I could vibe to buga, before it stuck in my head the next am doing something I will just be singing "Go low low low low."

Source: Legit.ng