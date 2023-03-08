Buju BNXN’s smash hit Gwagwalada might be the top song at the moment, but its visual representation has disturbed some concerned fans

The viral hit by Buju BNXN features the street fast-rising act Seyi Vibez and Afrobeats hotshot Kizz Daniel

However, Seyi Vibez’s scene in the video of Gwagwalada has made netizens demand why art doesn’t know its boundaries with Christianity

The visuals of the infectious hit Gwagwalada that has been ruling the airwaves in the past few weeks is finally out and has garnered reactions from concerned citizens.

The feel-good song done by Buju BNXN featuring Seyi Vibez and Kizz Daniel has topped the charts since its release.

Christians call out Seyi Vibez's scene in Gwagwalada video Credit: @seyibibez, @perliksdefifntion, @toyourears

Source: Instagram

The video of the smash hit, directed by a new name in the industry, Perlinks Definition, has made netizens raise concerns about religious bigotry.

A scene from the song shows Seyi Vibez surrounded by nuns smoking with their veils and garments.

See the video below

Netizens reactions

uc_190:

"This people don see Christianity finish "

temidayoadewale01:

"Aw u want make kiss Daniel come dis kind area?."

friendsbloopershere:

"Make nobody show pop Francis this video, I no Dey oh."

iam.olasunkanmi_saad:

"This seyi just dey do rubbish disrespectfully ! Because how could you use Quran verse to sing and use rosary beside Nuns smoking in the same music video."

boyvibezz_:

"These days disrespecting Christ and his doctrines is so easy for peeps."

big_taata:

"This lovely music will now have a bad video indeed life no balance."

sallybabalola:

"LikE really?? Of all the costumes to use why this one? THE DISREGARD FOR GOD, CHRISTIANITY AND THE THINGS OF GOD IN NIGERIA ESP IN THE NIGERIAN ENTERTAINMENT INDUSTRY IS BECOMING ALARMING..It reeks of illuminati?.."

Fast-rising street-pop act Seyi Vibez was called to order regarding the manner in which he explores his creativity around the Islamic religion.

The Afro-music sensation kept his fans on edge when he shared a snippet of an unreleased music video that included Islamic recitations.

However, some concerned individuals in the Muslim community sent a note of warning to condemn Seyi Vibez's unreleased song

Source: Legit.ng