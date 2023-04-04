Afro-fusion artist BNXN, formerly known as Buju, took time to analyse the top 3 musicians in the country

In an interview, the Fineses crooner revealed why Wizkid, Davido, and Burna Boy are the top-ranking singers in Nigeria

Buju BNXN also noted that the way they respond to criticism has contributed to their continued success in the industry

Nigerian artist BNXN, formerly known as Buju, analysed his ex-music boss Burna Boy and stated what sets him apart from the rest.

This was made known in a recent radio interview with 3FM (Ghana).

Speaking further, he noted that the three artists, Burna Boy, Wizkid, and Davido, were superior to their colleagues because of their distinctive personas, which they have successfully managed outside of music.

He said, "Not just now. Let’s just say before. If you come to Burna on the Internet, he’s going to reply to you and tell you his mind. Even if it wasn’t on the internet, if you said something on the radio, and he heard it, he’s going to come on the channel and tell you his mind.

"It’s not that he’s crazy or anything. It’s just the personality. So you know that this is this guy. He means business. And you can’t take away the musical part from it. He’s one thousand percent the best."

"Then there’s Wizkid. He thrives on his silence. That’s a personality on its own. You know you won’t get a response.

"There’s also Davido, who literally shows you that his affluence is used to carry everybody along. Not a single person is left behind in his team.

"This is why these people are giants. Even if they go silent, you already know them for their music."

He finished by adding that, given his circumstance, people know him as a contentious artist and a good collaborator.

