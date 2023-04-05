Popular English footballer Bukayo Saka got the attention of Nigerians with his recent post on the country’s star Davido

The professional player took to his social media handle to share a screenshot of Davido’s album from Apple Music

Bukayo’s interest in the Afrobeats album once again proved that Davido’s talent is speaking for itself as it cuts across borders

English professional footballer and right winger for Premier League club Arsenal, Bukayo Saka, recently caused a buzz on the Nigerian internet.

Saka took to his social media account to share a screenshot of Davido’s album Timeless and tagged the singer in his post.

The Nigerian artist keeps getting international recognition since his comeback.

Saka’s interest in the latest album sparked tonnes of reactions from netizens on how great it is doing.

See his post below:

Social media users react

d_greatman101:

"OBO is the biggest artist in AFRICA."

girl_likebella:

"If not davido then who else .Album wey Dey give joy."

jayclothing1:

"Timeless is winning Grammy. "

franciis.xi:

"Davido is bigger than saka."

peterr_deee:

"And you think say the album dey overrated? You nor just get better sound system..Throwway that your dirty 250 earpiece . Saka like better."

osakpolorgbenoba:

"And some people wan dey compare Davido to Burna boy and wizkid .....dey play .davido nah king even Burna boy know."

wendy_adammaaaaa:

"This one go collect Grammy. I said it here first."

meetemmanueljacob:

"This Davido’s new album is wholesome. There is a song for everyone in the album. ❤️"

