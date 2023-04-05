Singer Davido has set another record for himself days after the release of his 4th studio album Timeless

Davido, in a latest statement, revealed he would handle two roles at this year's Forbes' under 30 Submit

The DMW label boss will perform and also be a guest speaker at the event, which has left many of his fans jubilating

Music star Davido's return to social media since the release of his 4th studio album Timeless has been trailed by record-breaking successes.

While Davido's Timeless continues to top music charts, the singer, in a recent statement, revealed he would be performing and speaking at this year's Forbes' under 30 Summit set to take place in Gaborone, Botswana, from April 23 to 26.

Davido to perform at 2023 Forbes' Under 30 summit. Credit: @davido

Sharing the exciting news with fans, the DMW star said:

"I'm performing and speaking at the 2023 @Forbes #Under30Summit Africa in Gaborone, Botswana on April 23-26!"

See his tweet below:

Aside from Davido, YBNL music star Fireboy DML will also be speaking at the event.

Below is a post shared on Forbes' Instagram page:

Fans hail Davido

Legit.ng captured some of the reactions as many of Davido's fans storm his comment section to applaud him. See some of their comments below:

respiratorydafe:

"The Godfather."

almufasal:

"David in Music is like CR7 Believe Me Or Not David is the Greatest Of All Time ❤️."

jaywrld001:

"Dey perform Dey goooo, na #TimelessAlbum Dey hot ."

wheelerthegreat:

"Na the kind summit I wan dey go be this. No be summit wey after I summit myself for 8hrs, they will summit sausage and Fanta for me, dey go house."

agirlwhoishere:

"I love what you’re doing with your music rn."

sammyrocks19:

"The real goat."

thisisamani:

"Beautiful news, Congratulations yk keep soaring up."

