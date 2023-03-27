Davido is yet to release an official tracklist for his Timeless album but a snippet is currently making the rounds online

The song appears to be a collaboration between the 30BG singer and highly sought-after YBNL artiste, Asake

Social media users have since shared their opinions about the snipper with some people noting that they expect better from the singer

Nigerian singer Davido is set to drop his Timeless album in a couple of days but the 30BG crooner is yet to release an official tracklist for the project.

However, while fans continue to wait for the singer, a snippet of his alleged collaboration with YBNL artiste, Asake is currently making the rounds online.

Reactions trail Davido, Asake snippet. Photo: @asakemusic/@davido

Source: Instagram

Both Davido and Asake’s voices can be clearly heard in the track that seems to be about wooing a lady.

Listen to the snippet below:

Social media users react to Davido, Asake collaboration

big__nazzy1 said:

"Nor be this kind music we they wait for Sha."

bharmey said:

"He go still sweet make we wait small."

specialguestofhonor said:

"Sounds great just drop am obo we go love am."

mardonbek_star said:

"Jesus wetin be dis."

kay2flux said:

"Obo done try decade in the game no be beans but this song bro not good for a top notch super star like him. Fact."

markiejoons said:

"Shey na yansh ooo eh …. Davido Fans be honest those this really sound like a mega super star ?"

rossyofnewyork said:

"The hustle for a hit album is real baba run go ft asake 30BG say Essence na gumbody so froggies Wetin we go call dis one now ?? Awon wereeeey."

