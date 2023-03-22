A video clip of ace Nigerian music producer Don Jazzy jumping on the Stamina vibe has got people talking online

The veteran record label owner was seen showing off his Stamina dance moves while bragging about it, as he asked who was interested in buying it from him

Stamina is a new track by Don's ex-signee, Tiwa Savage, featuring one of his Mavin artists, Ayra Starr

Veteran Nigerian music producer and record label boss Collins Ajereh, better known as Don Jazzy, trends online after his viral clip jumping on the Tiwa Savage Stamina challenge went viral.

In his caption to the viral clip, Don Jazzy revealed his new age while bragging about his stamina and capacity to hold his own on the dance floor even though he is 40.

A video clip of Don Jazzy doing the Stamina challenge started by Tiwa Savage has gone viral online. Photo credit: @donjazzy/@tiwasavage

Source: Instagram

The Mavin boss' video doing the Stamina vibe challenge has been trending as fans hailed Don Baba J, as he is fondly called, for his hugely supportive attitude towards other Nigerian artists, even the ones not on his label.

Don Jazzy captioned his post, saying;

"40 years old man with stamina. Who wan buy."

Watch the cute video of Don Jazzy doing the Stamina vibe challenge below:

See how netizens reacted to Don Jazzy's clip dancing to Tiwa Savage's new song Stamina

@emma_b_l_i_s_:

"Who else hears Don Jazzy’s voice in the background."

@toryvillage:

"Who else Noticed Don Jazzy has been working on him self? He Has Lost weight. This is Motivating."

@jonathansamson304:

"Sir you look very young."

@official_graceangel:

"I absolutely loved ayra’s part too."

@kizzo_white1:

"No vex. The one wey I get dy control me."

@maydesvogue:

"If not because the man is priceless I would have said he should name his price."

@am_ebuka_:

"How much you dey sell for your Stamina Don."

@_badboywex:

"Don you look so young."

@his_feejj:

"I wish say Don Jazzy was my father. I go like am die."

@iamblessing06:

"I really love this donjazzy...But I’m not sure if I get stamina."

official_rolexmedy_:

"Don J doing wah he knows to be best stamina mentor."

Source: Legit.ng