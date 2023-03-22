Blogger Tunde Ednut recently shared a throwback music video by legendary football star Jay Jay Okocha

The music video titled I Am J J was released in 1994, meaning it clocked 29 years old in 2023

It, however, came as a surprise to netizens, including music producer Don Jazzy, as many were not aware the football star once tried his hands at music

It turns out Nollywood stars like Genevieve Nnaji, Tonto Dikeh, and Jim Iyke, among others, are not the only ones that once ventured into music.

An old music video by football star Jay Jay Okocha, shared by popular Nigerian blogger Tunde Ednut on Instagram, has surprised many, including celebrities.

Don Jazzy expresses surprise as Tunde Ednut shares Jay Jay Okocha's old music video. Credit: @mufasatundeednut @official_jj10 @donjazzy

It turns out the music video titled I Am J J was released in 1994.

Sharing the old video on his Instagram page, Tunde Ednut wrote:

“29 YEARS AGO when JayJay Okocha gave us a hot single. HOW OLD WERE YOU NOW 29 YEARS AGO???”

Don Jazzy, others react to Jay Jay Okocha’s old video

In his reaction, Mavin's label boss revealed he was unaware the footballer dropped a song. He wrote:

"I didn’t even know this."

crazeclown:

"Jay Jay nothing wey he no fit dribble ."

_.nemis_:

"Be like before everybody for this country na musicians o."

belle_beauty_lounge:

"Why am I just seeing this for the first time."

iam_lash_king:

"I won’t be surprised if Buhari get song at this point."

chisom_steve:

"I’m just seeing/hearing this for the first time them never born me then."

iamdikeh:

"Omo him dribble the rap o ."

creamy.dency:

"Thank God he no leave soccer face music he for be upcoming musician till now."

gylliananthonette:

"I wasn't born yet .....not sure my parents have even met each other."

nate_nath_nathan:

"Jay-Jay Okocha was the biggest thing from Nigeria at the time. Watching Jay-Jay on TV for so many young boys growing up in Nigeria in the 90s was like a festival."

