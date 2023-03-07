A funny skit by content creator Kie Kie featuring Don Jazzy has stirred reactions from many, including Tiwa Savage

The funny skit showed Don Jazzy playing the role of Casanova as he impregnated different ladies despite purchasing condoms from Kiekie

Reacting to the video, Tiwa Savage jokingly said she is pregnant for the Mavin label boss as well

A trending skit featuring Kiekie and Don Jazzy has stirred hilarious reactions on social media as the likes of Tiwa Savage couldn’t help but react.

In the skit, the ace music producer played the role of a Casanova with many lovers as he visited a pharmacist where Kiekie was in charge to buy contraceptives.

Don Jazzy features in new skit. Credit: @donjazzy @tiwasavage

Source: Instagram

Kiekie, however, chose to sell substandard contraceptives, resulting in his lovers becoming pregnant.

Watch the video below:

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

Tiwa Savage reacts to funny skit

Tiwa Savage, who was formerly signed to Don Jazzy’s Mavin label, jokingly admitted to being pregnant for him.

The mother of one made this known in a post via her Instagram story, which Don Jazzy reposted on his story as well.

Tiwa wrote;

“@donjazzy my guy me too I’m pregnant o (na joke o, social media amebos)”

See the post below:

A screenshot of Tiwa Savage's post shared by Don Jazzy. Credit: @donjazzy

Source: Instagram

More reactions trail funny skit featuring Don Jazzy

See more reactions below:

asisat_oshoala:

"Those kids will pray for aunty kiekie wen Dey finally arrive ."

adebolarita:

"Oh no!!! Husband by choice Father by force."

moyolawalofficial:

"Haaa kiekie who send you na u go pay school fees."

kiekstarters_:

"Like play like play Don baba become father of many nation finally there will be MAVINS TAIWO, MAVINS KEHINDE, MAVINS JUNIOR, MAVINS PRINCE, MAVINS PRINCESS, MAVINS ANGEL, MAVINS BEAUTY, MAVINS QUEEN, MAVINS ALABA, MAVINS JOY 10children."

realsophy:

"Who’s this woman in the first place ‍♀️somebody arrest Kiekie."

Young John shoots shot at Tiwa Savage

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported how Young John ‘The Wicked Producer’ caused a buzz online after he publicly expressed his love for his senTiwa Savage.

Young John in a post via his official Instastory put up a cute picture of Tiwa Savage as he gushed about her.

Young John in his caption went on to hint at some things he would do if only the music star would give him a go-ahead.

Source: Legit.ng