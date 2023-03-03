Controversial Nigerian singer Portable seems to never know what topics to jump on or not, as his latest single sparks massive reactions online

A new single by the street music sensation has gone viral as the song was a diss track aimed at trolling the Labour Party presidential candidate, Peter Obi

Portable in the new track title, 'Obi is a Boy,' he mocked the former Anambra state governor for crying in public after he was defeated by the father of Yoruba land, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu

Controversial Afro-street pop artist Portable has sparked severe concern online over a new song he just released.

The new track is titled, 'Obi Is A Boy'. The song is a rendition of recent events during the 2023 Presidential election.

Controversial singer Portable trends online after his new song mocking Peter Obi went viral. Photo credit: @portablebaeby/@peterobigregory

Portable in his song described Peter Obi as a small boy in politics compared to Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

He also mocked him for crying on national live TV while calling Jagaban the leader of the Yoruba nation.

The Zazoo crooner also noted that fuel and naira scarcity were all orchestrated to make Asiwaju Bola Tinubu lose the presidential election.

Listen to Portable's new single mocking Peter Obi below:

See how netizens reacted to Portable's new song about Peter Obi

@nvestor_legit_boss1:

"Don't tarnish your music career there are some things you shouldn't do, you are an inspiration to alot of young Nigerians, learn to promote peace with your platform, people are loving you already, Don't misuse your opportunity."

@iambuike:

"We go cancel you one time , everything no be cruise."

@theugly_mumu:

"If dem declare Obi tomorrow portable will compose for him too this guy Sha."

@official_rabbai:

"Wise up, bro!. Entertainer no dey take sides because you don't know where your next show is coming from."

@tobaoyeyipo:

"But Obi gave you 50 million for endorsement Abii… May you not use your hand to destroy your grace Smh."

@slimingkuti:

"Anybody way say this thing way portable do good e no go better for that person family."

@damini_stk:

"Where Asiwaju been de when Obi Cubana endorse you as Odogwu bitters ambassador. #50M koin . Portable, we love you but no involve yourself with politics and ethnic sentiments. Your fans cut across everywhere."

@daniel_chibiko:

"You’ll loose followers Omo ale…You think everything is cruise ???"

@heskayskilpo:

"Portable you know most of the people listening to your music are youths so used your senses don't spoil your games."

@slimingkuti:

"Portable your mind go day no worry na today that your grace end."

"No, this one is too much" - Davido's aide Special Spesh reacts to Portable's song about Obi

After sighting Portable's controversial new single about Labour Party's presidential candidate, Peter Obi, Legit.ng was able to gather a subtle reaction from Davido's aide, Special Spesh, about the new song.

Special said Portable went too far with the new single while noting that releasing a new one about Peter Obi losing was too early.

Read Spesh's statement:

"No this one is too much from Portable. Trust me, this kind of thing isn't good. Noting that the guy didn't do anything to him. Na small small, why is he in a rush."

Portable hits Lagos streets to celebrate Tinubu's victory as president-elect, video trends

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recalls reporting that controversial singer Habeeb Okikiola better known as Portable, seems to be one of the few Nigerian celebrities who hasn't been cowered about his choice of a presidential candidate.

Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, the All Progressive Congress (APC) 's presidential candidate, was announced as the president-elect by the Independent National Electoral Commission in the early hours of Wednesday, March 1, 2023.

In the viral clip shared on his Instagram page, Portable was seen cruising through the streets of Lagos in his new Range Rover while shouting and hailing the president-elect.

