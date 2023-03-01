Nigerian singer Rema joined his fellow countrymen to weep over the presidential defeat and allegations against INEC

The Afroeats shared a clip of himself watching the INEC results before he got frustrated by the reports being served

Rema, in his statement, expressed his disappointment and antagonism towards the country’s political system

Afrobeats hotshot Rema has apparently joined the number of Nigerians mourning Tinubu’s victory in the 2023 elections.

The Dumebi breakout star took to social media to commiserate with other Nigerian youths for losing their preferred Party to the All Progressive Congress (APC).

Pictures of Rema and Bola Ahmed Tinubu Credit: @heisrema, @officialasiwajubat

Source: Instagram

Remi shared a video of himself watching the INEC results on his laptop before he got frustrated enough to toss it into a corner.

"Omo the matter tire me too, I say make I go clear my head small," he said.

See his post below

Nigerians react to Rema’s Video

jacobwestphillips:

"Rema na you be our real president ."

fireburna:

"Why the pressure? Did he vote???"

deejsinga:

"Get out here. Where were you during election."

blizzardgramz:

"Feel which pressure? Person wan promote him song una say him the feel the pressure. Na all this blog self the wan kill this our country ."

kajeta__:

Make this video no reach Twitter oh , you go collect wotowoto

21kimani_:

"Una don start to Dey use us make money but won’t fight for us ."

modern_dumbbell:

"Because Bat wan feed him family na why he thief he own Nigerians voting sign me Donjazzy."

wisteriaisqueen:

"No words during election, no signs you showed out for your country now you want to use the situation to make money . Goodluck. Yall funny."

