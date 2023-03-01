Eniola Badmus has continued to show that she doesn't care about what Nigerians think of her supporting Asiwaju Tinubu

After the politician was declared president-elect of Nigeria on March 1, the actress took to her page to celebrate his wife Oluremi Tinubu

Badmus seems to have a mother-daughter relationship with the senator, and she did not fail to let people know

Now that Asiwaju Bola Tinubu has been declared winner of the February 25 presidential election, actress Eniola Badmus went into full celebratory mode.

Badmus, in a new post on her page, put up a video compilation of different photos of Asiwasju's wife Oluremi.

Actress Eniola Badmus celebrates Remi Tinubu Photo credit: @eniola_badmus

Source: Instagram

The actress has a mother-daughter relationship with the senator, and she used a Wizkid song exalting Remi as her mum.

She also hailed Tinubu's wife as the brand new first lady of the country.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Eniola wrote:

"Brand new first lady of federal republic of Nigeria, her excellency Oluremi Tinubu."

Netizens react to Eniola's video

realportable5:

"at least your surgery money go complete quickly u need to remove more fat u need it "

nikel_grand:

"Shameless and myopically minded hungry embezzlers , only interested in the profit of Nigerian money rather than interest of the masses . All of you that participated in that fraud must surely die untimely including this hooligan called Tinubu whose death will be worst than that of Abacha.if he was the masses choice, why did he compromise INEC????"

dr_l_jane:

"Did you have a prophesy that you can’t be great on your own without jumping about, looking for benefits here and there! before it was davido now it’s them! Do you even showcase your family members like this Aunty try de loyal, you act too hungry abeg!"

njoku8561:

"Shameless celebrity, I'm not surprised Davido unfollowed you."

imaculatecham:

"e no surprise you say na only you d celebrate."

anotherchapter___:

"When your parents were alive. You didn’t show them off like this. Na crime say parents nor too get money ? Cos of money you de parade people wicked mama and papa with no remembrance of yours."

bimzybeautyworld:

"U hide ur biological mother and start calling some else ur mother it is well o so u aren’t proud of ur mom??"

Actress Eniola Badmus jets off to Abuja as Tinubu wins presidential election

Popular Nigerian actress, Eniola Badmus, took to social media to celebrate the All Progressives Congress (APC)’s presidential candidate, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, after he was named the winner of the election.

The staunch Tinubu supporter quickly jetted off to the nation’s capital, Abuja, to be present when the politician gives his acceptance speech.

She shared photos and videos online showing her location as she excitedly celebrated the politician winning the presidential election.

Source: Legit.ng