The sour taste of losing seems to still be mighty fresh in the minds of many Nigerians days after the 2023 presidential election finished

Paul Okoye of the P-Square got people talking online with something he observed and shared with his followers on his Insta-story

The singer, who is a Peter Obi supporter, took to his Insta-story to note that he is yet to see videos of people celebrating Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu's victory in the North

The last few days have been very emotional for many Nigerians, especially for supporters of the Labour Party presidential candidate Peter Obi, which Paul Okoye of the P-Square is.

In a post shared on his Insta-story, King Rudy made a salient observation about how people, even in the northern part of Nigeria, didn't celebrate Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu's emergence as the president-elect of Nigeria.

Singer Paul Okoye of the P-Square stirs emotions as he observes the north not celebrating Tinubu's win. Photo credit: @iamkingrudy/@officialasiwajubat/@guardian

He went further to note that the usual bike parades and people taking state-to-state solidarity walks, none of such was seen done this time like when Buhari won.

See Paul Okoye's post about people not celebrating Tinubu's victory below:

See how netizens reacted to Paul Psquare's observation about Tinubu's victory

@mrtriumphia:

"No one is actually happy of his winning.... Nah why we say, people no vote for this Man... Because I wonder why someone will just wake up that day in the morning, go to his polling units just to vote for APC, a party that has destroyed Nigeria for the past 8yrs.."

@rajkam_:

"At least you people should go back to your state and develop upcoming artists now… you sit down Lagos forget your state at least point out to something good you have done in your state…"

@samoranoofficial:

"Pick another thing bros. The argument is now boring . Isn’t it to you?"

@holar109134:

"Oga go rest nah rubbish you they talk."

@og_baby88:

"I know many of them are not happy that yoruba man is our president elect."

@donshownubes_25:

"Sebi people self win sits under LP and National Assembly level, why are those people not also celebrating? People are now more emotionally intelligent to know that tensions are really high at the moment and any kind of celebration can degenerate into chaos."

@ijioluwadamilare:

"Igbo are the one not happy we the Yoruba and Hausa are happy."

@legitp_17:

"Where is the lie though... But I believe their is a reason for everything in this life. If peter obi was declared the winner yesterday alot people will be attacked physically by thugs just like what happened in Lagos...He will rule Nigeria but not the way we Nigerians wanted it."

Mixed reactions as Paul Okoye of Psquare breaks silence amid Tinubu's win

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recalls reporting that Nigerian singer Paul Okoye also known as Rude Boy of Psquare, who supports the Labour Party (LP) presidential candidate, Peter Obi, has taken to his Instagram page to share a new post amid Bola Tinubu’s victory at the 2023 presidential poll.

Paul shared a picture of Obi, who he described as the only man changing the narrative in the country.

His caption read:

“The only man that is changing the Narrative ✊ A new Nigeria is Possible ✊.”

Source: Legit.ng