An interview of Nigerian singer Blackface where he called out his junior colleagues Olamide and his signee Asake has gone viral online

Blackface during the interview alleged that the hit song Joha by Asake was a refined duplicate of a song he released in 2020

He further accused Olamide of not doing well by him and should have sought his permission to rework his song, while also noting that he should have been featured on the track

Former Plantainshun Boyz singer, Blackface, has stirred up another major controversy online after an interview he had with Hip TV went viral.

Afropop singer called out young singer Asake and his label boss Olamide for not reaching out to him over the usage of his work.

Nigerians knock Blackface as his interview with Hip TV where he called out Asake and Olamide goes viral. Photo credit:@blackfacenaija/@olamide/@asakemusic

Blackface claims he is the original owner of the song Joha. He noted that he had done something very similar to what Asake did on Joha years before Asake released it on his album 'Mr Money With the Vibe'.

This isn't the first time Blackface would be calling out other singers and accuse them of sampling or reworking his songs.

Watch Blackface's interview, where he called out Asake and Olamide over the song Joha

See how netizens reacted to Blackface's interview calling out Asake and Olamide over the song Joha

@kindkindthing:

"Well explained baba, if you no watch am u nogo actually get the point."

@iamdx2:

"Black face is a very good singer no doubt..."

@richfarmer741:

"No celeb gree go hip-tv again na why una call blackface with wine suit abi which color bdis."

@bjlion13:

"When asake never blow Wey in Sing the song for oau, you talk am. E blow now you dey blow trumpet."

@dafeycruz:

"Make una leave blackface, baba just dey look for means to promote himself."

@heislugard:

"Now everybody have something to say about ASAKE y’all runs mf mouth."

@sirclem2:

"Baba no want trouble he felt he should be given some credit those to wave of his song in JOHA."

@hezykay_:

"This is what you do for a living Brother."

@bles.sedrex:

"This boy nor fit make am again…. Na only your music dem dey always tif ?? Ozuor."

