Nigerian entertainer Idowu Emmanuel, also known as Lil Smart, has reacted o the voice note his former record label boss, Naira Marley, shared as evidence against him.

Naira Marley had shared a voice recording amid his feud with his former signee. In the voice note, Lil Smart was begging the Marlian boss, and he shared his plight with him.

Reacting to the post, Lil Smart taunted Naira Marley with his past record of crime. He noted that Naira Marley had been involved in credit card fraud before.

Lil Smart shares doubt about Naira Marley

In the post on his Instagram story, the dancer said that the evidence presented by his former boss does not have a date and time.

Lil Smart further stated that if Naira Marley can be involved in fraud, he can certainly edit any chat and present as evidence.

Recall that amid the feud between the two entertainers, Lil Smart had admired Burna Boy. He stated that he wished he was Burna Boy's 'boy' because the singer wouldn't allow Naira Marley to harass him.

What fans said about Lil Smart's reply

Reactions have trailed the responses Lil Smart gave to his former boss. Here are some of the comments below:

"Naira Marley and Samlarry nothing must do dis boy ooooo awon Amoniseni eda."

"Now this one na fake voice note. But bobrisky own na real one hypocrisy don finish una for."

"You all have started criticizing lil smart Instead of supporting him. I no wan hear justice for anybody oo."

"Exactly what he did to Mohbad ….nothing should happen to dis boy sha

"Person wey join cult, don dey get peace of mind pass record label."

"This is what he did to mohbad, he deceived everyone with the voice note."

"I pity this guy with the way people are not believing him , later now we go hear won fi ajulo han ni , it's obvious this voice note is not recent."

"That was how he edited mohbad voice note too. He’s always trying to show evidence why not change rather."

"Na so he edit Mohbad voice too. Nothing wey he no fit do."

"This is getting so serious but a lot of people are taking this lilsmart unserious that’s how mMobad died.No justice system in Nigeria."

