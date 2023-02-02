A group of young men spotted Nigerian singer Wizkid on the express in his green Lamborghini and they decided to try to catch up with him

Their joy knew no bounds after they eventually caught up with the singer who was jamming to a song in his car

The video sparked reactions on social media as netizens shared different opinions about the men's encounter

The joy of a group of young men became full after they spotted Wizkid driving on the express and they caught up with him.

In the video spotted online, they men were seen in a car excitedly racing and trying to meet up with the Machala crooner.

They were finally able to achieve their aim and they focused their camera on Wizkid who seemed to be enjoying a tune playing on his stereo.

Nigerians react to the video

officialcontroll:

"See as e short anyhow "

dreyrhemma:

"Shay no go jam Lamborghini "

rich_promise_1800:

"Very jobless sets of people dey chase who no send your papa"

queenofdsun:

"Mesef go pursue am if I sight am."

lilmickndb__:

"If them no be fan before them don turn fan be that."

shammugah:

"Eyaaah! He for slow down small na "

iron_syd:

"Na only this car get ni, abi the rest when una celebrate for socio medium Na audio "

poshpraizz:

"With all that effort, what would it take to just bring the glass down and just wave I really don’t get why y’all idolize these guys"

_dheefred:

"Abeg make Una let machala concentrate on his driving o "

anita_dera_:

"If na me I go fly outman too fresh"

nickicarlofficial:

"If na abroad now he go wind down wave up, but na Nigerians he no matter "

Source: Legit.ng