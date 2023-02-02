Nigerian Afrofusion artist Bella Shmurda has finally let the cat out of the bag after months of teasing his fans

The outspoken singer who is currently on vacation has finally revealed the face of his mystery lover that he usually always talks about

Bella couldn't hide his excitement in a clip of himself and his lover Adufe, as he reassures her that there's nothing he wouldn't do to make her happy

Popular outspoken Nigerian singer Akinbiyi Abiola Ahmed, better known as Bella Shmurda, recently trended online after he shared some clips of himself on vacation in the Maldives.

Bella Shmurda in one of the videos he shared of himself and his new lover, Adufe, noted in the caption that there's nothing he wouldn't do for his partner.

Nigerian singer Bella Shmurda breaks the heart of many Nigerian girls as he finally unveils the face of his new babe while on vacation together. Photo credit: @bella_shmurda

Nigerians and celebrity colleagues react to the surreal clip of Bella Shmurda and his lover's sweet vacation time together.

However, quite a number of Nigerian ladies have expressed disappointment at Bella picking Adufe over them.

See the clips of Bella Shmurda and Adufe together below:

Another clip of the two lovers having a great time together on vacation:

See how netizens reacted to viral clips of Bella Shmurda after revealing the face of his fiancée

@brodashaggi:

" You Dey stress PHILO for this trip."

@poco_lee:

"Na only u dey catch the fun werey."

@michaelnzei:

"Na Philo come d do things for you o."

@amazingklef:

"Philo wan dey drag work with directors oh Nawa."

@_debybliss:

"Na today single life pain me pass."

@_labakeoflagos:

"Baby why are do this to me my blood is not flowing."

@jadesinuolaoluwa:

"Love wan scatter dangbana head o."

@ogtrendsetter:

"Love is sweet. Happy for you Bella."

@yhemo_lee:

"Bella shey owo Mary kay ni."

@seunpizzle_:

"you don shut them up."

