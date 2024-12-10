A Nigerian lady has shared a video showing off her beautiful young daughter who was denied by her father

According to the mother, the last time she ever heard from her daughter's father was when she was three months pregnant

Social media users who came across the video on TikTok stormed the comments section to react and admire the child's beauty

A single mother's heartwarming video showing her beautiful seven-year-old daughter has captured the attention of social media users.

The mother's story is one of pain and gratitude, as she reflected on the challenges she faced as a single parent.

Single mum says daughter's dad denied her

Mum shows off daughter denied by dad

In a video posted on TikTok via the handle @cazzi3020, the mother compiled a series of photographs and videos documenting her daughter's growth from toddlerhood to age seven.

While sharing the post, she expressed gratitude for the support and strength she received during a difficult period in her life.

According to the mother, the last communication she had with her daughter's father was when she was three months pregnant.

Despite his absence, she has managed to raise a bright and beautiful child, and her video melted hearts online.

She said:

"The child he denied 7 years ago. All i can say is God is faithful. Never knew he was right beside me when i thought he left me all alone by myself. I’m thankful for the gift of men. I’m thankful for Support. I’m thankful for strength. I’m thankful for God cos God is indeed good. As a matter of fact, the last time I heard from him was when I was 3 months pregnant."

Reactions as mum shows off pretty daughter

TikTok users stormed the comments section to react to the video.

@TEMITOPE.__ said:

"Hi my beautiful Inioluwa. Well done mama, you’re doing a great job!"

@Ifemmm asked:

"He denied her. How will he be feeling now omo."

@sue said:

"I am 3 months preg and the guy said i should abort and he ended the relationship. Am keeping it and hoping for the better."

@Kosin120 said:

"I’m a month and some weeks gone, that’s how he also denied mine, but my family is saying I shouldn’t remove it, that the child is a blessing. I’m just hoping on God for the best."

@favy bea reacted:

"Later one person go talk say papa na papa for bride price time make una nor vex me sef."

@favy bea said:

@user6328009612431 said:

"My own came to carry my son after 4 years."

@Priceless Gold added:

"That's what happens to my neighbor 5 years later the man and his wife came from abroad begging because the wife couldn't give him a male child."

Man who abandoned pregnant lover returns

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a single mother shared her sad ordeal with her baby's father who abandoned her after she got pregnant for him.

The woman claimed that the young man who abandoned her when she was jobless has been trying to come back into her life since she became successful.

