Davido has requested for a Belgium licence plate, a few days after he was dragged for discouraging investors from coming to Nigeria

The singer had also praised a new law favouring call girls in the country after it was enacted by the country

He changed his display picture to that of Belgium and also posted the country's flag on his Insta story

Nigerians singer David Adeleke, better known as Davido has sparked massive reactions after asking for a licence plate of Belgium.

Legit.ng had reported that the singer had supported the new law enacted in Belgium favouring hotel girls. He tweeted and called the move groundbreaking.

In his post, he also changed his display picture to that of the country.

Davido flaunts Belgium's flag

Also on his Insta story, he shared a picture of the Belgium flag. The music star also shared a picture of Belgium soldiers carrying their country's flag.

Recall that the singer was also dragged a few days ago after an interview he granted about Nigeria went viral.

A few celebrities had to support him after he was hugely criticised for his utterance.

How fans reacted to Davido's post

Legit.ng compiled the reactions of fans to Davido's post. Here are some of the comments below:

@emmy_classic_t:

"We done buy Belgium na they no tell you?."

@djreeves_uk8701:

"Davido Is About To Be Honoured As The Ambassador UNICEF Child and Youth Leader In Belgium."

@_mrpio:

"You sure say OBO never buy that country so."

@d2oris:

"I was in Belgium last week, their clubs and even Thai restaurant were playing mainly Davido songs in their Afrobeat switch."

@kennedyexcel:

"Since yesterday wey dem legalize olosho for Belgium davido wan relocate for there."

@30bgnurse:

"That's my country's flag Belgium 🇧🇪 Davido just bought a 2025 lambo helicopter in our military Base. It is a limited edition in honour of our late king. My own be say my bestie is the baddest Nigerian chef in Belgium so if the 30bg crew need food we mount. Davido come to OOSTENDE ooo! Antwerp no get level."

@dreal_becky__:

"My idolo fit don buy Belgium oo that guy too get doings."

@jucinoofficial:

"Mumu man."

@simply___tee01:

"Anything he says we follow."

Davido praises father

Legit.ng had reported that a video had captured Davido speaking happily about his family in an interview sighted on social media.

In the clip, he said that his father was very humble and people will just walk past him without knowing he was the one.

He also mentioned that people started paying attention to his family when he sang Dami Duro a few years ago.

