Popular Nigerian singer, Portable is in the news again over his funny exchange with top video director, TG Omori

In a chat posted online, Portable had asked Omori how much he would charge him for a video and the latter said $50,000

In response to that, Portable expressed himself in a series of funny audio messages where he complained bitterly about the amount

Popular Nigerian singer, Portable, and top video director, TG Omori’s recent exchange caused a buzz on social media.

The controversial Zazu Zeh crooner had slid in Omori’s DM to show interest in shooting a video with him and asked how much he would have to pay.

Omori then gave the singer a $50,000 bill which led to him reacting in a funny way.

Singer Portable reacts in funny audio as TG Omori bills him $50k for video shoot. Photos: @portablebaeby, @boy_director

Source: Instagram

In the chat screenshot, the Zazu crooner asked the director if he was supposed to go and do a money ritual to afford it.

Not stopping there, Portable continued to express his feelings with a series of audio messages.

Portable then added that he just felt he should use Omori even though there are many other people who want to shoot his video.

In his words:

“No be you shoot Zazu video ni? Emi kan wo pe make I come meet you. Many many people dey wey wan shoot video for me… I con say make you shoot video for me, you say 50,000 kwen dollar? Kilode?”

In a subsequent audio, Portable asked Omori if it was corpses or ritualists who shoot videos with him.

Listen to some of the viral audios below:

Nigerians react to funny video of Portable complaining about TG Omori’s bill

Read some reactions from netizens below:

quiscious_piece:

“Baba say make I go do ritual.”

kiingvastro:

“E don see say no be small money Baddo pay for Zazu video.”

teezmolly:

“Make we talk true, omori money too much for Wetin he dey shoot abeg.”

_ebonykish:

“He wan use am chase u away he no wan Wahala.”

skytoowide:

“Nothing can stop me from loving this guy.”

mss_ veey:

“This is a simple way of saying No i can't. TG no want make them drag his generation.”

leksidesneh:

“Na now e just know wetin olamide do for him wetin hin no fit do for himself.”

bankynicholas0317:

“@portablebaeby who go help you no go stress you.”

oluwatosin_17_:

“That's his price!!! If you can't pay, find another na.”

omogaraji:

“To my own level of understanding, him no want shoot that video for him, na why he give him outrageous price laidat... He use the price to chase him away.”

abiti_fit:

“Who go help you no go stress you.”

Portable Zazu turns hypeman at a show

Legit.ng previously reported that Portable Zazu showed off another of his talent aside from music as he shared a video of him hyping popular female Disc Jockey DJ Wysei.

Portable turned into a hype man for the female DJ amid cheers from those who were present, as many of his online fans rated his talent highly.

Sharing the video, he wrote:

“About yesterday in rivers state with @commissioner_djwysei she carry me reach there, it was nice with my rivers state people thank you for having me.”

Source: Legit.ng